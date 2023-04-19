Biobot Analytics to Begin Wastewater Monitoring for Norovirus

This latest development continues to expand Biobot's Infectious Disease platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobot Analytics, a global leader in wastewater intelligence, announced today that it is expanding its infectious disease platform to include wastewater monitoring for norovirus. As the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States, the highly contagious norovirus costs the economy approximately $2 billion annually in lost productivity and healthcare expenses, with over 20 million illnesses every year.

Biobot Analytics (PRNewswire)

Over recent years, wastewater monitoring has become an increasingly valuable tool for monitoring the spread of infectious diseases within populations, as well as for detecting the use of high-risk substances such as opioids. Biobot's wastewater intelligence platform enables early warning health analytics to combat epidemics and improve public health outcomes across the world.

"Norovirus rates continue to be at a yearly high across the country. Wastewater monitoring provides equitable and inclusive data that can help public health officials prepare and respond more effectively to outbreaks," said Mariana Matus, CEO of Biobot Analytics. "Currently, the CDC doesn't require norovirus case reporting, so we are relying on a subset of voluntarily provided data, resulting in larger knowledge gaps about levels of disease than with other pathogens. By monitoring wastewater for norovirus, we can begin to fill in these gaps and provide important information about disease levels and trends, so communities can make informed public health decisions."

The addition of norovirus to Biobot's wastewater epidemiology platform builds on the company's continuous efforts to transform wastewater infrastructure into real-time public health observatories. Norovirus joins Biobot's national network monitoring for SARS-CoV-2 and mpox virus, as well as high-risk substances like fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and nicotine.

With sampling sites in hundreds of locations across 50+ states, territories, and provinces, Biobot's norovirus monitoring will be available to existing customers through an early access program this May, before rolling out to new customers.

For more information on Biobot's wastewater intelligence platform including norovirus, or to sign up to learn when norovirus monitoring becomes available for your community, visit our website .

About Biobot Analytics

Biobot Analytics is a global leader in wastewater epidemiology, founded with the goal of transforming wastewater infrastructure into real-time public health observatories. Having worked at hundreds of locations across all US states and territories and several countries, Biobot produces actionable information from wastewater to improve the health of communities around the world. Separately from their infectious disease work, Biobot also analyzes wastewater for the presence of High Risk Substances , such as opioids, to help communities better respond to substance use and implement harm reduction programming. More information on our mission and technology is available at our website, www.biobot.io .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Biobot Analytics