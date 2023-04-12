SciNeuro Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial with SNP318, a Novel Lp-PLA2 Inhibitor Targeting Neurodegenerative and Inflammatory Diseases

SNP318, a novel oral Lp-PLA2 inhibitor optimized for CNS diseases, advances into human clinical trials.

Systemic administration of oral Lp-PLA2 inhibitors has previously been shown to repair vasculature including blood-brain barrier (BBB) and blood-retinal barrier (BRB), providing evidence of clinical benefit in both Alzheimer's Disease and Diabetic Macular Edema.

SNP318 and additional Lp-PLA2 inhibitors being developed by SciNeuro, have the potential to address multiple CNS diseases with significant unmet medical need.

SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewswire)

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SHANGHAI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals today announced that SNP318, a novel Lp-PLA2 inhibitor, is advancing into Phase 1 clinical trials in Australia, positioning it for global development. SNP318 is a small molecule, optimized for CNS penetrance, to induce broader anti-inflammatory benefits. It has potential in the treatment of major neurodegenerative diseases where protection and restoration of vascular health are important.

Dr. Min Li, Founder and CEO of SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals, said "Earlier generations of Lp-PLA2 inhibitors have demonstrated significant potential to address major neurodegenerative diseases in clinical settings. SNP318 possesses superior attributes. We are excited about its progression into clinical development, and are keen to assess its activities across multiple indications where vascular health plays an important role."

Since its formation in 2020, SciNeuro has established a robust portfolio of novel therapeutic agents by targeting three fundamental mechanisms that underlie neurodegenerative diseases: proteinopathy, immune response and vascular health. Initiation of the SNP318 Phase 1 program marks a significant milestone for SciNeuro, as a clinical stage company with a trajectory for the next phase of growth.

About SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals

SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals is an innovation-driven, neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company with an established pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates to address neurodegenerative and other diseases with significant unmet need. The company focuses on targets that are supported by human biology and which play a critical role in regulating foundation biology, to achieve better probability of success in clinical development. SciNeuro is committed to delivering medicines that can make a difference to improve the lives of patients around the world, transforming scientific discoveries into groundbreaking therapies. To learn more, visit www.scineuro.com.

SciNeuro media contact:

Jessie Yang: jessie.yang@scineuro.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals