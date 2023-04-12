KINONA Restructures Leadership to Focus on Growth and Profitability

Women-led, women-inspired golf apparel brand announces CEO transition

SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's golf apparel brand KINONA announced today that co-founder Tami Fujii assumed the role of chief executive officer effective March 1, 2023. Under Tami's leadership, the brand will renew its focus on growth, with an emphasis on deeper integration of sales channels. Co-Founder Dianne Celuch will remain with the company as Chief Operating and Merchandising Officer, with responsibility for design, product development, supply chain, inventory planning and international sales of KINONA's leading edge products in the women's golf market.

"Women's golf is booming, and KINONA has the strong brand presence and customer loyalty to mature with the market," said Fujii. "KINONA is focused on streamlining the business to scale faster in the coming year."

KINONA is coming off of a successful fiscal year 2022 year, with sales growth of more than 50 percent year-on-year.

KINONA's current Director of E-Commerce, Kirsten Wlaschin, has been promoted to Senior Director of Marketing and will oversee all marketing functions for the company, in addition to overseeing KINONA"s growing online business.

Since joining KINONA in 2021, Wlaschin has been instrumental in growing the online business and expanding the consumer base. Wlaschin brings decades of marketing experience to her role, including positions as the Director of Marketing for Ivar's Inc and Brand Marketing Manager for Eddie Bauer.

KINONA has experienced accelerated growth since its founding, and can now be found in more than 400 country clubs and resorts, including Whistling Straits, Big Cedar Lodge and Kapalua, as well as retailers including Nordstrom and Dillard's.

"KINONA continues to expand across both domestic and international markets, and is now available in Canada, Mexico, Iceland, and Vietnam," said co-founder Dianne Celuch. "Interest from international customers remains strong, and we look forward to announcing our entry into new international markets this year."

KINONA, which means "shape" in Hawaiian, was launched in 2017 by Tami Fujii and Dianne Celuch as a women's golf apparel brand that is made by female golfers, for female golfers. For more information, please visit www.kinonasport.com.

