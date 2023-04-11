RxToolKit and NeuroNet Pro Announce Partnership to Improve Clinical Education and Safety for Neurology Practices

DALLAS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RxToolKit, a provider of clinical education and infusion safety software, and NeuroNet Pro, an organization dedicated to supporting the long-term success and advancement of neurology practices, have partnered to advance safety and training protocols for neurology treatments.

This collaboration extends preferred pricing on RxToolKit's software solutions in addition to other exclusive benefits already available to NeuroNet Pro members.

"Our team is dedicated to supplying clinical services and opportunities that improve service quality and promote the sustainability of neurology practices," said Texas Neurology CEO and NeuroNet Co-Founder David Evans. "This partnership with RxToolKit will provide a progressive error-prevention and training management solution for our neurology members, as well as the multitude of benefits already available via membership."

The RxToolKit software houses a digital library of drug-specific monographs and corresponding training courses commonly used in the treatment of neurological disorders. The collaboration will introduce RxToolKit's modern infusion safety solution to NeuroNet members and furthers NeuroNet Pro's mission of bringing value-based solutions to the field of neurology.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with the NeuroNet team and the opportunity to advance safety and education in neurology infusion suites across the country," said RxToolKit CEO Bryan Johnson. "RxToolKit's mission is to promote the education and wellbeing of patients and clinicians in order to create a safe, clinically competent infusion industry. This collaboration will not only support current RxToolKit neurology clients, but nurture our mission for safety process improvements."

About NeuroNet Pro

NeuroNet Pro's mission is to develop and grow sustainable neurology practices. Founded by industry leaders who bring their expertise and partnership to support the organization's members, NeuroNet also hosts an annual networking conference. This conference is a symposium for neurology professionals and companies offering innovative diagnostic, therapeutic, or operational solutions to foster connection and collaboration in the industry.

To learn more about NeuroNet Pro, visit neuronetpro.com .

About RxToolKit

RxToolKit is a life-saving training and process improvement solution for infusion medications. The clinical resources tool, RxWorkFlow, features over 200 drug monographs for chronic care medications, antibiotics, and vaccines. Each monograph includes instructions for medication preparation and administration, patient education resources, and quick calculators to increase safety. RxELearning, the clinical training tool, offers drug-specific information in a comprehensive, educational format for clinical teams. Course-specific assessments and verification reporting ensure teams are clinically competent and promote error prevention.

For more information, contact marketing@rxtoolkit.com or visit rxtoolkit.com .

