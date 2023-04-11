Acclaro Corporation Highlights Clinical Study Results of UltraClear™ Cold Ablative Fiber Laser for Skin Resurfacing at American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery 2023 Annual Conference

~ Podium presentations and device demonstrations showcase UltraClear's versatile platform of four distinct treatment modalities for skin resurfacing– from facial rejuvenation and scar resurfacing to deep collagen remodeling and distinctive pulsing histology

~ Late-breaking abstract establishes UltraClear effectiveness in darker skin types IV-VI

SMITHFIELD, R.I., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Corporation, a medical technology company that specializes in developing and delivering novel solutions that address the most challenging needs in the medical aesthetics and surgical fields, today announced that four podium talks will be presented at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) meeting being held in Phoenix, AZ, on April 13-16, 2023. The presentations will showcase clinical findings from single-session skin resurfacing studies using the novel UltraClear 2,910 nm erbium-doped fluoride fiber laser, as well as data demonstrating histologic changes related to UltraClear's sophisticated pulse characteristics. Additionally, the results of a study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the UltraClear cold ablative fiber laser for the treatment of photoaging in the skin of color will be shared.

UltraClear™ (PRNewswire)

"We continue to grow professional acceptance and patient preference for our UltraClear cold ablative fiber laser resurfacing treatments," said Mr. Shlomo Assa, UltraClear inventor, and Acclaro President. "At ASLMS 2023, we are proud to present positive results from our UltraClear studies of multiple indications, notably fractional facial rejuvenation, scar resurfacing, skin of color, and histology data on ex-vivo skin specimens. The clinical data, combined with very high patient satisfaction, validate UltraClear's clinical versatility, predictability, and treatment comfort, thereby offering physicians and their patients an unrivaled aesthetic experience."

UltraClear is the first cold ablative MID IR fiber laser that is FDA-cleared to treat multiple skin layers—from stratum corneum to epidermis to the mid dermis—to help reverse signs of aging and improve a variety of other problematic skin conditions on all skin tones with minimal downtime and limited use of anesthetics. UltraClear's differentiated 3DIntelliPulse technology automatically blends ablative and coagulative energy at multiple skin layers with flexibility and precision, enabling providers to create personalized solutions based on each patient's needs and specific skin type for maximum rejuvenation while minimizing unwanted side effects.

"Since our launch last year at ASLMS 2022, we have generated a tremendous body of evidence to support the value and ROI of UltraClear's laser solution to address both professional and consumer needs today and in the future. On behalf of all of us at Acclaro, I'd like to thank our medical experts and advisors for their stellar collaborations and achievements," added Mr. Assa, who also serves as Acclaro's Chief Technology Officer.

ASLMS Presentations Details:

Title: "Cutting Edge" presented by Dr. Suzanne Kilmer

Date and Time: Thursday, 4/13/23 at 9:15am-10:00 am

Session: Pre-Conference Plenary, 300 Level, Hall C

Title: "Evolving/Emerging Technology" Device Demonstrations presented by Dr. Paul Friedman

Date and Time: Friday, 4/14/23 at 1:00pm-2:30pm

Session: Special event, 300 Level, Hall C

Title: "Single Treatment Facial Resurfacing With A Novel Ablative Fractional 2,910 nm Fiber Laser" presented by Dr. Taryn Murray

Date and Time: Friday, 4/14/23 at 3:45pm

Session: Abstracts, Cutaneous Applications, Room 222

Title: "Single Treatment Scar Resurfacing With A Novel Ablative Fractional 2,910 nm Fiber Laser" presented by Dr. Emily Guo

Date and Time: Friday, 4/14/23 at 4:20pm

Session: Abstracts, Cutaneous Applications, Room 222

Title: "Histologic Evaluation of a Novel fractionated 2,910 nm Fiber Laser on Ex-vivo Blepharoplasty Skin Specimens" presented by Dr. Eric Bernstein

Date and Time: Saturday, 4/15/23 at 4:35pm

Session: Abstracts, Cutaneous Applications, Room 222

Title: "Low Fluence Single Treatment With A Novel Ablative Fractional 2,910 Nm Fiber Laser for Photoaging In Skin Of Color

Date and Time: Saturday, 4/15/23 at 4:37pm

Session: Abstracts, Cutaneous Applications, Room 222

Title: "UltraClear Learning Lab"

Location: Acclaro Exhibit Booth #602

About UltraClear

UltraClear™ is the world's first cold ablative fiber laser with four modalities that delivers unparalleled results, efficacy and safety to improve quality of life. Its advanced software offers a range of patient-friendly treatment options tailored to their needs, lifestyles and skin types. From 3DMIRACL lunchtime refreshing maintenance to deep rejuvenation and collagen remodeling, UltraClear™ provides individualized treatments with an effective and comfortable patient experience. Topical numbing is not required for a wide range of procedures.

For more information, please visit www.Ultraclearlaser.com

About Acclaro Corporation

Founded in 2018 by a group of world-class experts and top physicians, Acclaro Corporation is a US-based, fast-growing medical device company committed to developing game-changing solutions to address today's most challenging unmet needs in the global medical aesthetic, ophthalmic and surgical markets. With decades of pioneering renowned innovations in laser technology and medicine, aesthetic applications, dermatology research, and over 50 published patents combined, Acclaro Corporation was founded to pave the way for the next generation of advances.

For more information, please visit www.AcclaroMD.com

