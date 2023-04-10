Sanya to Welcome Visitors Worldwide with Five-Day Wine and Spirit Tasting Extravaganza

SANYA, China, April 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed Sailing from Sanya, Cheers to the World, the 2023 Boating Sanya & Sanya International Wine and Spirits Fair is set to welcome global wine and spirit enthusiasts and industry professionals from April 13-17. The event will see the 2023 Sanya International Wine and Spirits Fair ("the Fair") join hands with Shanghai International Wine Challenge (SIWC), Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) and CNSC Sanya International Duty-Free Plaza, to host a five-day extravaganza of tasting of wines and spirits from all around the world. Various side events throughout the duration of the Fair will be held for attendees, including after-parties.

2023 Sanya International Wine and Spirits Fair (PRNewswire)

One of China's top annual events for the wine and spirits industry, the Fair will focus on building an international and professional platform for wine and spirits exhibition, trade, and wine culture interaction. It will team up with the SIWC, one of the top three international wine-tasting competitions in Asia, to hold master classes at the CNSC Sanya International Duty-Free Plaza. Famous wine educators Julien Boulard MW, Leon Liang, and Dai Xiaoqun will share some of their expertise in wine-tasting with the global wine professionals and enthusiasts in attendance. Meanwhile, SIWC will introduce a wide range of wines, including Enoteca, Duc de Fugue Cognac and other prominent brands, among which some award-winning brands will be exhibited for the first time.

Sanya Tourism Promotion Board (STPB) and Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) will jointly host an award ceremony to provide an opportunity for wine and spirits companies, regional industry associations, industry experts, and media to gather, share information, and exchange ideas. Held for the first time in 1994, Spirits Selection by CMB now has become one of the most prestigious international events for awarding spirit drinks from all over the world. This award ceremony will be its first event to be held in Sanya, with the idyllic, tropical surroundings providing the awards ceremony with the perfect ambience.

In addition, STPB and CNSC Sanya International Duty-Free Plaza will co-host a series of "Tasting Tours", creating a Sanya-style experience of wine testing, sailing, and duty-free shopping for the Fair attendees.

Located on the southern tip of China's Hainan Island, which has recently resumed its visa-free travel policy covering tourists from 59 countries, Sanya is a perfect location for work, travel, and play. The city is a natural first stop for global travelers to explore China with its warm weather, spectacular scenery, wealth of natural resources, and diverse experiences to be had.

Sanya has implemented many measures in recent years to increase its appeal to global tourists, with the goal of becoming a global premium travel destination. The city is seeing an increase in the number of high-end international wine and spirits brands, with many having chosen Sanya to launch their new products thanks to the Hainan Free Trade Port's duty-free policy. In Sanya, wine and spirits have become one of the most popular product categories for consumers to buy in the duty-free stores. Against this backdrop, the 2023 Sanya International Wine and Spirits Fair will serve as a platform and bridge for high-end wine and spirits brands and merchants to collaborate in this fast-developing market.

Following the Fair, the STPB will team up with Neal Digital to host an exhibition to create a technology-driven immersive art experience for global visitors from April 20 to May 4. The exhibition will see the Asian debut of the contemporary digital artist Krista Kim's latest work "Mirror of the Mind".

To explore Sanya, please visit: https://www.visitsanya.com/en/ .

SOURCE Sanya Tourism Promotion Board