Jonathan Thursby Named Most Innovative Financial Technology Executive of 2023

Regulatory reporting innovator and fintech founder of KOR Financial, Jonathan Thursby, is recognized for his fresh and progressive approach to trade reporting for financial institutions in capital markets.

ATLANTA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Thursby , Founder and CEO of KOR Financial , was awarded 'Most Innovative Financial Technology Executive' of 2023 in the 3rd annual A-Team Innovation Awards. This highly competitive and prestigious award celebrates innovative projects and teams across vendor and practitioner communities that use new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.

KOR Financial (PRNewsfoto/KOR Financial) (PRNewswire)

Thursby continues to challenge the status quo with cutting-edge technology that offers the market something new - a fresh approach to regulatory reporting with hyper-focus on data quality blended with industrialized experience. His 100% cloud implementation and embrace of modern software development practices have enabled KOR to quickly come to market with the most robust levels of security and reliability. With an entirely event-driven architecture, no relational databases, novel implementation of Kafka streams, and his user-centered design; the result has been functional breakthroughs for critical market infrastructure.

"I am truly touched by this award and for what KOR is doing," says Mr. Thursby, "To be recognized by your industry and peers is the highest honor." Adding, "It started with a vision to bring innovation and a fundamentally better approach to trade reporting. We live in an on-demand world where partners are expected to make their clients faster, smarter, and safer. We are working every day to deliver on that promise."

Thursby launched U.S.-based KOR Reporting, a CFTC -licensed trade repository, and trade reporting service, at the beginning of 2021, thus, making KOR the first US trade repository to be licensed since 2014. KOR is now rapidly extending into Canadian, UK, EU, Singapore and Australian trade reporting in 2023. With a mission to solve long-standing systemic industry reporting challenges, Thursby's progressive approach to rethinking an already established industry spawned an alternative way for market participants to report trades.

"Many congratulations to Jonathan Thursby, founder, and CEO, for winning the 'Most Innovative Financial Technology Executive' Award in the 3rd annual A-Team Innovation Awards 2023. Jonathan should be deservedly proud of his incredible achievement in a closely fought and highly competitive contest," says Angela Wilbraham, CEO A-Team Group, who hosted the A-Team Innovation Awards 2023.

ABOUT KOR

U.S.-based KOR Reporting is a CFTC-licensed and the first independent Swap Data Repository ("SDR"), delivering solutions that enable market participants to meet reporting mandates for OTC derivative trades and lifecycle events. KOR Financial is a fintech company that develops future-minded technology innovations explicitly tailored for processing and management of trade life cycles in derivatives markets. KOR replaces many common reporting functions performed internally by clients today and solves long-standing systemic industry reporting challenges with novel innovations and pioneering technology. The KOR team comprises former trade repository heads, SMEs, and technology pioneers, creating the first intelligent transactional derivatives platform.

For media inquiries, please contact: Meggie Machado at mmachado@korfinancial.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KOR Financial