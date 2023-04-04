Jersey Mike's Subs Raises $21 Million in March For Local Charities Nationwide

MANASQUAN, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs and customers across the country rallied to raise a record-breaking $21 million to help more than 200 local charities during the company's 13th Annual Month of Giving in March.

Jersey Mike’s Founder Peter Cancro (c) celebrates the 2023 Day of Giving with local charity partner, Junior Achievement of the Heartland, in Iowa. (PRNewswire)

Jersey Mike's Subs raised a record-breaking $21 million to help more than 200 local charities during Month of Giving.

Jersey Mike's locations nationwide accepted donations throughout the month, building to the company's Day of Giving on March 29, when nearly 2,500 restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to local charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

"We were humbled to see how our customers came out in droves to support their local charities on Day of Giving," said Caroline Jones, Senior Vice President, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc., and daughter of Founder Peter Cancro. "Day of Giving is our busiest day, and we look forward to it all year. Thank you to our customers, franchise owners, team members and charity partners for making a difference!"

This fundraising total exceeds the $20 million raised during last year's campaign. Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $88 million for local charities. (View/download b-roll)

"Giving…making a difference in someone's life" has been the mission of Jersey Mike's from the beginning.

For totals raised on behalf of more than 200 charities nationwide, please visit our listing of charities by state.

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs, with nearly 2,500 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." Visit jerseymikes.com.

Contact: Kyle Potvin, kpotvin@splashllc.com, 917-838-4500

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jersey Mike’s Subs