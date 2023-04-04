Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name PCL Construction to 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, Ranking No. 90

As a 100% employee-owned company, PCL's culture of ownership continues to be a formula of success for its employees and clients.

DENVER, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction has been recognized by Great Place To Work® and Fortune® magazine as one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. This is PCL's fourteenth time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 90. Earning a spot means that PCL has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best places to work in the country.

"It's an honor to make the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list this year, especially as the only commercial construction company, "said Deron Brown, president and chief operating officer, U.S. operations. "We are a people-first business, and this ranking truly reflects PCL's commitment to not just building a better future, but building our people and investing in the communities we work in."

As a 100% employee-owned company, PCL employees believe the ownership business model is a major contributing factor to being one of the best companies to work for.

"We have a diverse and broadly held employee ownership model that positively reflects employee confidence in the organization, and drives accountability to our communities, clients and to our core values," said Brown. "PCL's values are the foundation that holds us to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility with an uncompromising commitment to diversity, inclusion, sustainability and innovation."

To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

"To say I am proud to work for one of the top 100 companies in the U.S. would be an understatement," said Tiffany Whipple, PCL senior project manager. "I believe that our culture of camaraderie sets us apart. We are a company committed to building better communities."

Making the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

"It's in times like these that the best workplaces separate themselves," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "In a challenging economy, many companies reduce investments in their people and scale back goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion. But these companies, the 100 Best, relentlessly pursue a better work experience for every employee, and if anything, double down on the employee experience regardless of title, tenure, gender, or ethnicity. These companies know this is how you increase performance, productivity, and your innovation velocity when your firm needs it the most," says Bush.

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $6 billion USD, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at www.pcl.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list by analyzing survey responses of over half a million employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index™. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Our employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

About Fortune

The Fortune® mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune® a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

From Fortune. ©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, (PCL Construction).

