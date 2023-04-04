EL CAR WASH ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION AND RE-OPENING OF SMART CAR WASH NORTH MIAMI BEACH AND WEST PALM BEACH

MIAMI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash ("ECW"), the largest and fastest growing car wash operator in Florida, completed the acquisition of Smart Car Wash and its North Miami Beach and West Palm Beach locations. Following the re-opening of these two sites, El Car Wash will operate 30 locations with an additional 30+ sites in development across Florida and plans to significantly expand its footprint through both greenfield openings and acquisitions of existing car washes. These openings will follow Palm Beach Gardens, Miramar and West Gables which all opened over the last 90 days.

El Car Wash is known for its prime locations, great customer service, high quality operations, distinctive aesthetic and industry leading membership program. The Company is also the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT and a partner of Baptist Health and Zoo Miami.

El Car Wash invested substantial capital to upgrade the Smart Car Wash stores and convert them to the El Car Wash brand. Like its other facilities, these two sites have an environmentally friendly water reclamation system that recycles 80% of water to minimize impact on the local environment. Customers and members can also enjoy the signature experience of the colorful LED light show as they enter the wash tunnel and take advantage of additional complimentary services, including high-powered vacuums to clean the interior of their vehicles, compressed air, micro-fiber towels, mat cleaners and glass cleaner.

"As with our previous acquisitions, we saw an opportunity to upgrade two car washes with A+ real estate that just needed a little bit of love. We are thrilled to offer our customers two more convenient locations to wash their cars in a fun, low-cost and environmentally friendly way," said David Yassky, Chief of Staff of El Car Wash.

As a grand opening promotion, El Car Wash is offering FREE Graphene X Car Washes ($30 value), which can be redeemed by texting 'NMB' or 'WPB' to 22322, and $1 first month memberships, exclusively at the North Miami Beach and West Palm Beach locations during opening week.

About El Car Wash

Founded in 2011 and based in Miami, El Car Wash is the premier express car wash operator in Florida with over 30 operating sites and a development pipeline of 30+ sites. The company is the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT, a partner of Baptist Health and a partner of Zoo Miami. ECW's unlimited wash program, high-quality products, leading customer service and environmentally friendly focus have established the company as the #1 car wash company in Florida. The company completed a recapitalization with Warburg Pincus in 2022 and is actively seeking additional growth opportunities. For more information on locations, hours and partnerships, please visit www.elcarwash.com or follow us on Instagram @elcarwash.

