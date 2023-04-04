ChargeAfter Expands Lender Network in Canada with Leading B2B BNPL Provider Tabit

By adding more B2B lenders to its point-of-sale financing platform, ChargeAfter enables merchants in Canada to provide their business customers with additional B2B financing options

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeAfter , the leading multi-lender point-of-sale financing platform announced today that it is expanding its network of lenders through a partnership with Canada's leading B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) provider Tabit, powered by Merchant Growth.

As a result of the partnership, ChargeAfter will provide merchants in Canada with more financing options for their business customers at the point of sale. Financing options are very limited for businesses, resulting in low approval rates. To help merchants provide a solution for their business customers, ChargeAfter partners with financing providers that specialize in serving businesses.

Tabit is a B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later solution powered by Merchant Growth. Merchant Growth was recently recognized as the fastest-growing B2B financing provider in Canada. Tabit's integration into the platform means that merchants that use ChargeAfter to manage their point-of-sale financing can now provide their business customers with installment options from 30 days to 12 months.

Elias Beaino, EVP, Tabit commented "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with ChargeAfter, a leading multi-lender platform. Through this collaboration, Tabit is able to offer its innovative B2B BNPL solutions to even more merchants. We look forward to working closely with ChargeAfter to bring flexible payment options to businesses and help them grow and succeed."

Meidad Sharon, CEO, ChargeAfter commented "We are delighted to partner with Merchant Growth to add their Tabit's B2B BNPL solution to ChargeAfter's network of lenders in Canada. This new partnership is an important step in our B2B financing program expansion. Embedded point-of-sale financing is fast becoming the new standard for the modern customer journey and I am excited that ChargeAfter's lending network is leading this change."

About ChargeAfter

ChargeAfter is the leading multi-lender white-labeled point-of-sale consumer financing platform and lender network for merchants, and financial institutions. Powered by a data-driven decisioning engine and network of lenders, ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single platform that merchants can implement rapidly online, in-store, and across any point of sale.

ChargeAfter investors include Visa, Citi Ventures, Synchrony Financial, Banco Bradesco, MUFG, BBVA, PICO Venture Partners, Propel Venture Partners, The Phoenix, and Plug and Play VC. ChargeAfter is headquartered in New York and has a research and development center in Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://chargeafter.com/about-us

About Tabit

Tabit is a B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later solution powered by Merchant Growth. Tabit was founded in 2021 with the purpose of bringing the consumer buying experience to B2B. Through decades of data and a deep understanding of the borrower and lender landscape, Tabit partners with B2B suppliers to provide small businesses with flexible payment options at point-of-sale and eliminates the risk and expense associated with in-house credit management. Learn more at: https://tabit.ai/

About Merchant Growth

Merchant Growth is a leading Canadian financial technology company that specializes in small business financing. Over the past decade, Merchant Growth has supported Canadian businesses with hundreds of millions of dollars in growth financing. Using an innovative approach that includes the latest technology, complete transparency and thoughtful customer care, Merchant Growth is committed to helping make business financing easy to understand and accessible. To learn more, visit: www.merchantgrowth.com .

For further information, please contact:

Varda Bachrach, varda.bachrach@chargeafter.com

Investor Relations, ir@chargeafter.com

View original content:

SOURCE ChargeAfter