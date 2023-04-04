Attorney for the Plaintiffs in Kappa Case Weighs In: KAPPA KAPPA GAMMA SISTERS FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST SORORITY TO DEFEND WOMEN'S RIGHTS TO SINGLE-SEX CLUBS

Attorney for the Plaintiffs in Kappa Case Weighs In: KAPPA KAPPA GAMMA SISTERS FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST SORORITY TO DEFEND WOMEN'S RIGHTS TO SINGLE-SEX CLUBS

LARAMIE, Wyo., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, seven "Jane Doe" plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in Wyoming Federal Court, seeking to keep their Kappa Kappa Gamma (Kappa) chapter at the University of Wyoming female. In 2022, the chapter admitted a male member who identified as a female. The plaintiffs are past and present Kappa sorority members. The attorney representing the plaintiffs, and member of Independent Women's Network, weighs in on the case.

The Kappa Kappa Gamma (Kappa) Women's Fraternity was founded in 1870 by six college women who bravely stood together to create a supportive and safe place for women to live, learn and together face the challenges of their university experience. Over the decades, sororities have heralded the benefits and values of a single sex environment to develop women's life and leadership skills.

Kappa is a non-profit corporation "founded to unite women, through membership in the sorority, in a close bond of friendship, and to instill in them a spirit of mutual love and helpfulness." Historically, Kappa has been a place of refuge from political stances, understanding and respecting that their membership is diverse in their personal beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences.

"Sadly, current Kappa leadership has chosen to violate their duties to protect this cherished institution," said Cassie Craven , attorney for the plaintiffs in the case and member of Independent Women's Network. "They have ignored the organization's Charter and Bylaws in favor of activism and by doing so, have harmed its members and the organization as a whole."

Patsy Levang, member of Independent Women's Network's North Dakota Chapter and former Kappa Kappa Gamma National Foundation president said, "I am so grateful for my lifetime of Kappa experiences. As a sorority member in college, I had the opportunity to develop my leadership skills without men competing for those same roles. And, as an alumnae, I have been blessed to be around dynamic and interesting women who have worked together to continue this sisterhood."

"This isn't about disrespecting men or trans people's journeys," added Levang. "This is about the value and importance of women-only spaces and our rights as women to protect them. To give that up without a fight would be the biggest setback for women since suffrage."

The claim alleges that the leadership of Kappa has breached their contract to provide a single sex experience to its members. In addition, the Kappa leadership and staff have failed to address members' concerns over violations of their own Charter, Bylaws and Standing Rules. This impacts not only the Wyoming chapter of Kappa, but the organization as a whole.

"Women are entitled to single sex experiences and single-sex spaces," said Craven. "Women's rights deserve protection where privacy, safety, and security are necessary."

