Wendy Clark Joins Consello as a Partner

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Clark as a Partner at the firm.

Before joining Consello, Ms. Clark was the Global Chief Executive of Dentsu International, a leader in media, customer experience management and creative solutions, where she led the company's transformation into a worldwide integrated network operating across 145 global markets and employing over 45,000 people. While at Dentsu, Ms. Clark also acted as Executive Officer of Dentsu Group Inc. and was a member of the Dentsu Group Board.

Before joining Dentsu, Ms. Clark served as the CEO for DDB Worldwide. She previously served as President, Sparkling Brands & Strategic Marketing for Coca-Cola North America; and as Senior Vice President, Advertising for AT&T.

Ms. Clark also sits on the board of luxury jewelry brand David Yurman.

"Wendy is not only a natural born leader but also one of the most innovative people I have ever worked with in my 30 years in business," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Consello. "She has an acute understanding of consumer behavior, having held senior marketing roles at some of the world's most important consumer brands, and she has twice proven herself as a successful CEO of a global business, having been at the helm of two highly respected international companies."

"Having had the privilege of leading two different companies, and working on both the client and advisory sides of the business, has given me some unique insight and perspective that I look forward to leveraging on behalf of Consello and its clients," said Ms. Clark.

She continued, "I am thrilled to begin this next chapter in my career journey. Consello – which already boasts one of the most impressive teams of people I have ever seen – is a company that is really on the move. All of the amazing leaders who have joined the company have done so for a reason – this is a differentiated platform that can do things no other company in the world can do in the same way. There are so many great opportunities on the horizon and I am very excited to be a part of the Consello growth story."

Ms. Clark has earned numerous recognitions over the course of her career, including the "Matrix Award" from New York Women in Communications and the She Runs It "Advertising Woman of the Year" award. She was also named on the Fast Company top ten list of "Innovative Business Disruptors," was named "Executive of the Year" in 2017 by Advertising Age, and in 2019 she was inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame of New York.

The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries. We also offer business development services to help companies grow and a digital assets advisory business to help companies participate in the global digital financial services ecosystem. Consello offers these four distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: Investing, Investment Banking and M&A Advisory, Growth and Business Development and Digital Assets Advisory.

