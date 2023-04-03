JDA Worldwide Partners with Major League Cricket to Design the Look and Feel for America's Newest Professional Sports League

INDIANAPOLIS, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JDA Worldwide, a top creative agency, is proud to announce its collaboration with Major League Cricket (MLC) in creating the brand identity for the world-class, fast-paced T20 professional cricket league in America launching this summer. The new logo was unveiled on March 19th, showcasing a comprehensive brand system that will set the stage for the inaugural season in 2023.

JDA Worldwide Announces Major League Cricket Partnership (PRNewswire)

The league will start with six franchises representing major US markets, including New York, Seattle, Washington DC, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Texas. JDA Worldwide has worked diligently to create an impactful and memorable brand identity that will resonate with American sports fans.

JDA Worldwide completed a comprehensive branding initiative to propel Major League Cricket toward its inaugural season in the United States.

MLC Vice President of Marketing Tom Dunmore said, "We chose to work with JDA because of their strategy-first mindset when it comes to building a brand. The team dove into the culture of cricket and worked with us to craft an outstanding brand identity for Major League Cricket that can help propel the sport's growth in the United States."

"Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world and we are honored to be working with Major League Cricket in bringing this exciting professional league to the American audience," said Chance Benbow, CEO at JDA Worldwide. "Our collaboration with MLC reflects our dedication to creating brands that stand tall on an international stage, and we are confident that our partnership will play a key role in the successful launch of this thrilling addition to America's professional sports landscape."

As MLC gears up for the 2023 season in July, fans can look forward to experiencing the energy, excitement, and passion of world-class T20 cricket in a uniquely American context. With the support of JDA Worldwide's branding expertise, Major League Cricket is poised to make a lasting impact on the American sports scene.

JDA Worldwide is a full-service marketing agency specializing in brand, media, and creative for emerging and extraordinary brands. Headquartered in Indianapolis, JDA is a regular member of the Inc. 500|5000 for fastest-growing companies in the United States. JDA is a part of the Prolific family of brands. For more information, visit JDAWorldwide.com.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET

Major League Cricket will be the first professional Twenty20 cricket championship in the United States. Exclusively sanctioned by USA Cricket, Major League Cricket will feature top players from around the globe while also providing an opportunity for domestic cricketers to showcase their talents to a global audience, bringing world-class T20 cricket to America for the first time. For more information, visit majorleaguecricket.com and follow MLC on Twitter (@MLCricket), Facebook (@MLC), and Instagram (@MLCricketUSA).

