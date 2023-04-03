Garrett Detectors Installed in Laredo School District

GARLAND, Texas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors announced today that its Multi Zone walk-through metal detector has been introduced to 31 schools in the Laredo Independent School District. These machines have been added to all elementary, middle, and high school campuses as part of LISD's proactive approach to school security.

"Our students are the most precious commodities and jewels of our parents, so we have to take an active approach to assure their safety and security at all times," said Oscar Perez, Executive Director of Health and Safety for Laredo ISD. "We are taking action, so there's a lot of investment on behalf of our school district, not only with purchasing the equipment, but with the training as well."

Garrett's Multi Zone has found wide acceptance in the world of K-12 security as a product that was designed specifically for schools as a cost-effective solution for the diverse security needs of school environments. The Multi Zone can be programmed to detect not only guns and similar threat objects, but also the knives and vape pens that some other mass screening technologies with low detection capabilities fail to find. Garrett recommends thorough testing to fully evaluate the claims of competing technologies.

"Some newer technologies claim to detect weapons using artificial intelligence. I don't think it's very intelligent to miss knives, disassembled weapons, and small handguns." said Steve Novakovich, CEO of Garrett. "Garrett's proven technology has been protecting schools for many years and we have solved the cost and operational challenges that go along with effective security screening in K-12 environments. That intelligence is real, not artificial. We applaud Mr. Perez and the Laredo Independent School District for doing their homework and choosing Garrett's highly effective security technology. With Garrett you have a true last line of defense securing your school!"

Garrett Metal Detectors, co-founded by electrical engineer Charles Garrett and fourth generation educator Eleanor Smith Garrett, is the global leader of metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. For nearly 60 years, Garrett has engineered the most advanced metal detection products, including walk-through, hand-held, and ground search metal detectors for the security industry. Garrett is an International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified company.

