Crown Royal Completes Long-Standing Noble Collection with the Release of Barley Edition Whisky

The seventh limited release of the Noble Collection is an extraordinary blend of whiskies distilled from 100% barley grains, aged for at least 5 years

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Canadian whisky brand, Crown Royal, has revealed the final installment of its Noble Collection with Crown Royal Noble Collection: Barley Edition. The collection is a series of annual limited releases that explores the future of extraordinary and cutting-edge whiskies and celebrates the innovative spirit of the brand's blenders and distillers.

Crown Royal Noble Collection: Barley Edition (PRNewswire)

"The final release of our Noble Collection puts a bow on our roster of whiskies that have pushed boundaries – from unique blending techniques and maturation processes to distillation methods – while honoring our roots and tradition," says Hadley Schafer, Director, Crown Royal. "We're excited for consumers to round out their collection with this incredibly robust liquid and raise a glass to final iteration of the long-standing series."

With spicy notes of toasted oak and sweet caramel, Crown Royal Noble Collection: Barley Edition starts with an aroma of creamy vanilla and fruity green apple and ends in a warm and rounded finish. Aged for at least five years, the latest expression is a unique blend of whiskies distilled from unmalted and malted barley grains.

"This exquisite whisky is a special release for the Crown Royal portfolio, given the expression's full barley mash bill," says Stephen Wilson, Director of Whisky Engagement for Crown Royal. "Our team of Distillers and Blenders are always experimenting and innovating and this whisky is a product stemming from that creativity and collaboration, much like our award-winning Winter Wheat!"

Crown Royal Noble Collection: Barley Edition is 90 proof, 45% Alc/Vol and will be available for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 750mL bottle. Whether sipped neat or on the rocks, please remember to enjoy Crown Royal Noble Collection: Barley Edition responsibly.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

