Azzur Group Welcomes Senior Executive, Allison Kerska, as President of National GxP Consulting Operation

Allison Kerska will oversee national Consulting business for Azzur Group; Chris Mansur appointed Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

HATBORO, Pa., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group today announces the appointment of Allison Kerska to President of Azzur Consulting, the Group's national GxP advisory and consulting operation. Allison succeeds Chris Mansur, who has been named Executive Vice President of Corporate Development for Azzur Group after serving as President of the Azzur Consulting since 2019.

As President of Azzur Consulting, Allison is responsible for the overall operations of Azzur's GxP consulting and advisory offices throughout the United States, as well as identifying and developing new offices, solutions, and services to meet client and industry needs.

"I'm honored to be a part of Azzur Group and I look forward to leading our nationwide consulting offices as we continue bringing comprehensive, forward-thinking talent and project solutions to meet our clients' needs," said Allison. "Together with Azzur's on-demand cleanroom solutions, microbiology labs, and training center, I am pleased to work alongside these leaders to continue growing Azzur Group collectively."

Prior to joining Azzur Group, Allison spent more than 20 years leading talent solutions, life science-specific integrated operations, and change management for leading workforce solutions organizations, including Kelly OCG and ManpowerGroup. Allison brings to Azzur Group a deep understanding of data-driven operational management and strategy alignment. Allison holds a bachelor of arts degree in organizational design from the University of Michigan.

"I'm pleased to welcome Allison to the Azzur Group family, and I congratulate Chris Mansur on his new appointment," said Michael Khavinson, Chief Executive Officer, Azzur Group. "I am confident that these additions to the Azzur Group leadership team will further accelerate our growth as an organization and allow us to continue to serve our clients as they bring their game-changing innovations to market."

Chris Mansur joined Azzur Group in 2013 at which time he and Ravi Samavedam, now Chief Innovation Officer, led Azzur's consulting operations serving the Greater Boston Area. Since that time, Chris has held several leadership roles within the organization, including President of Azzur Consulting and Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Chris is responsible for identification of new markets, business expansion opportunities, and business development across Azzur's professional services portfolio.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

