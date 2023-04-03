Aerotek and SkillsUSA to Award "Make Your Mark" Scholarships

Scholarships Will Allow Students to Pursue Upskilling Opportunities, Improve Economic Outcomes

LEESBURG, Va., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillsUSA has partnered with Aerotek, a leading talent solutions provider specializing in placing light industrial and skilled trades talent in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, to provide "Make Your Mark" scholarships to SkillsUSA members.

The scholarship program supports the SkillsUSA career model and aligns with SkillsUSA and Aerotek's shared strategic goal to expand the skilled workforce and remove barriers of entry for the future generation of workers. The two organizations first partnered in 2021.

Aerotek aims to invest in the communities it serves by establishing partnerships that help empower people to achieve both their personal and professional aspirations. SkillsUSA and Aerotek's "Make Your Mark" scholarships will provide critical financial assistance for those in need to pursue continued skills education and improved economic outcomes.

"There is a critical need for underserved populations to receive skills training," said Chelle Travis, executive director at SkillsUSA. "These scholarships will help to fulfill the need and we sincerely thank Aerotek for providing them to our students. Working together with Aerotek, we can help close the skills gap."

"The skilled labor shortage is stifling growth for businesses and employees across each industry we serve," said Aerotek President Tom Kelly. "We are thrilled to partner with SkillsUSA to provide "Make Your Mark" scholarships that will help students pursue upskilling opportunities and serve to expand the talent pipeline with hard-to-find skills that are desperately needed."

The SkillsUSA-Aerotek "Make Your Mark" scholarship program will award scholarships of up to $5,000 each to SkillsUSA members in the following trade areas: Arts, A/V and Communications (Telecommunications Cabling only); Architecture & Construction; Information Technology; Manufacturing; STEM; and Transportation. These scholarships are not for four-year schools. Applications will be accepted from April 3 through April 30, 2023. For more information, visit: www.skillsusa.org.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is America's proud champion of the skilled trades. It's a student-led partnership of education and industry that's building the skilled workforce our nation depends on with graduates who are career ready, day one. Representing nearly 380,000 career and technical education students and teachers, SkillsUSA chapters thrive in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. SkillsUSA's mission empowers students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. That mission is accomplished through the SkillsUSA Framework of Personal Skills, Workplace Skills and Technical Skills Grounded in Academics, which is integrated into classroom curriculum. Through Framework instruction, students develop the character-shaping leadership skills — teamwork, communication, professionalism and more — that successful careers and lives demand. At the same time, students hone their high-level technical skills against current industry standards in more than 130 skilled trade areas, from 3-D Animation to Welding. The result? Focused, confident and highly skilled graduates who are ready to work, ready to lead and ready to make a difference in our schools, workplaces and communities. A vital solution to the skills gap, where more in-demand skilled trades positions are available than qualified professionals to fill them, SkillsUSA has served over 14 million difference-making members since 1965. To learn more, visit www.skillsusa.org.

About Aerotek

Our People Are Everything™. For more than 40 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing and workforce management solutions. With deep expertise in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, we partner with more than 13,000 clients and 200,000 light industrial and skilled trades contract employees every year. Our people-focused approach connects quality talent with meaningful work and continuous opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit www.Aerotek.com. To learn more, visit www.Aerotek.com.

