Idaho Potatoes Are First Vegetable to Participate in American Diabetes Association Better Choices for Life Program

Idaho Potatoes Are First Vegetable to Participate in American Diabetes Association Better Choices for Life Program

EAGLE, Idaho, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) and the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) have announced a multi-year partnership making fresh Idaho® potatoes the first vegetable to participate in the ADA's esteemed, Better Choices for Life program. The purpose of the partnership is to help educate tens of millions of Americans on ways they can add Idaho potatoes to their meal plan.

Look for the seal to know it's real! (PRNewswire)

Diabetes is one of the country's greatest health crises. Every 23 seconds someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with diabetes and 133 million Americans are living with diabetes or prediabetes. With a mission to prevent and cure diabetes and improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes, the number one question the ADA receives is, what can I eat? Many wrongly believe they cannot eat potatoes.

"We want those living with diabetes and prediabetes to feel confident eating potatoes with their breakfast, lunch or dinner as long as serving size and preparation recommendations are followed," explained Jamey Higham, President & CEO, IPC. "This partnership aims to enhance people's understanding of nutrition, especially carbohydrates; help build healthy eating habits and debunk some myths about potatoes and diabetes."

The Better Choices for Life program uses the ADA's evidence-based guidelines and perspective to help consumers make informed choices about the products they purchase. Participating products prominently display the Better Choices for Life mark on their packaging. In the coming months, consumers will begin to see this well-respected mark on select 5-lb and 10-lb bags of fresh Idaho potatoes.

"The American Diabetes Association's mission is to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. One way we do this is to educate on ways to improve nutrition status and overall health using the Diabetes Plate Method ," said Dr. Laura Hieronymus, VP of Health Care Programs for the ADA. "We are proud to announce that the Idaho Potato Commission meets the American Diabetes Association's Better Choices for Life nutrition guidelines. Idaho potatoes are a healthy vegetable on the Diabetes Plate, and we look forward to working together to bring awareness of healthful choices and food preparation in our fight to better manage and prevent diabetes."

The Diabetes Plate Method was introduced by the ADA to help those living with diabetes and prediabetes to prepare healthy meals that can help manage blood glucose (blood sugar). This approach allows individuals to put together a plate that includes a healthy balance of vegetables, protein, and carbohydrates, which can include potatoes.

The Diabetes Plate Method

Step 1: Fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables.

Non-starchy vegetables are lower in carbohydrates so they do not raise blood glucose very much. They are also high in vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Step 2: Fill one-quarter of your place with lean protein.

Foods high in protein like fish, chicken, lean beef, soy products, and cheese are all considered protein foods.

Step 3: Fill the last one-quarter of your plate with carbohydrate foods.

Foods that are higher in carbohydrate include grains, starchy vegetables, beans and legumes, fruit, yogurt, and milk.

Step 4: To complete your meal, add water or another zero-calorie beverage.

Step 5: Choose healthy fats in small amounts.

One 5.3-ounce potato has only 110 calories and contains no fat, cholesterol, sodium or gluten. Plus, it is loaded with important vitamins and minerals like potassium, vitamin C and fiber. The key to enjoying potatoes is knowing how to prepare them healthfully:

Be mindful of serving size.

Combine with heart-healthy olive or avocado oils.

Prepare with the skins on for added fiber.

Bake or boil instead of frying.

For diabetes-friendly recipes, click here.

About the Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency that is responsible for promoting and protecting the famous "Grown in Idaho®'' seal, a federally registered trademark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho potatoes. Idaho's growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiate Idaho potatoes from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit www.idahopotato.com.

5-lb bag of fresh Idaho potatoes with Better Choices For Life logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Idaho Potato Commission