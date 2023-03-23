Simply Business to Offer Its Commercial Insurance Products through AmSuisse

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC. , a Boston-based digital insurance company focused on small businesses, today announced it will offer several of its commercial insurance solutions through AmSuisse , an insurance wholesaler with an extensive portfolio of products and speciality programs designed for independent agents.

"As we continue to expand our reach with independent agents, it's important to partner with trusted industry experts who share our vision of simplicity, choice and value," said Simply Business Group CEO David Summers. "This partnership with AmSuisse allows us to further our mission of providing small business owners with insurance solutions that fit their needs and helps us enable independent agents to efficiently serve their clients using our online platform."

Through the AmSuisse online quoting experience, independent agents will have access to a variety of Simply Business' insurance products designed for micro and small businesses.

"In today's tech-enabled environment, retail agents want a wide array of carrier and coverage options at their fingertips," said AmSuisse CEO Josh Hamann. "AmSuisse is extremely excited to partner with Simply Business to provide agents with access to a leading-edge digital small business insurance platform that is easy to navigate and designed to help them retain and grow their business."

About Simply Business

Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With thousands of customers, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on simplicity, choice and value.

About AmSuisse

Established in 2013 and based in Katy, Texas, AmSuisse, Inc. has quickly risen to prominence as an insurance wholesaling leader. The company provides a broad range of insurance products, including many specialty programs for hard-to-place risks. Its founding goal is to provide its insurance agents and insurance broker partners with unrivaled service and selection. As a closed insurance wholesaler, it carefully selects the firms it works with, allowing it to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions, responsive service, and industry-leading support. AmSuisse believes in forging long-term business partnerships – a belief that has helped the company and its partners thrive in a competitive marketplace.

