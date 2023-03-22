TJM Capital Partners (TJM) Establishes InCompass™ Group for Manufacturing Sector Holdings

MINNEAPOLIS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TJM Capital, a private equity investment firm focusing on lower and middle-market growth businesses has established a new platform company, InCompass™, to bring together industrial businesses offering innovative manufacturing solutions. InCompass™ includes industry-leading names such as Timesavers, Dubois Equipment Company, Randbright, Clausing Industrial, Inc. and UK-based Colchester Machine Tool Solutions. "Our brands have a common legacy of leading the industry in the design and development of innovative manufactured solutions, catering to the specific needs of our valued customers. InCompass™ is a vehicle to expand the offering of manufacturing solutions to our customers," according to TJM Chairman Tom McDonough.

Micah Coleman, the current CEO of the individual companies that will be brought under the InCompass™ platform will step up to lead the new combined organization, as CEO of InCompass™. According to Coleman, the group offers customers applications expertise, machine solutions and innovative systems for all their material processing needs. "Our goal," he stated, "is to be the partner our customers turn to first for time-saving solutions and the industry leading expertise they need as they grow their businesses." InCompass™ will be a platform to bring together further brands offering manufactured growth solutions, according to Mr. Coleman.

About TJM Capital Partners

Founded in 2008, TJM is a private investment firm that invests in established middle and lower middle-market businesses looking to grow substantially and realize shareholder value. TJM has a fully supported management team backed by a select group of committed capital sources – including family offices, high net worth individuals, and a diverse set of first-generation (G1) investors – as a different type of private investment firm. www.tjmcapitalpartners.com

