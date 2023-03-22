Swing Partners with Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani to Deliver a Destination Dining Experience

Swing Announces Partnership with Renowned Top Chef Fan-Favorite and Dining Entrepreneur for a Better-For-You Inspired Menu

RALEIGH, N.C., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swing Racquet + Paddle (Swing), the first-of-its-kind Sportstainment venue coming to Raleigh in 2024 and the next evolution in racquet and paddle sports, is thrilled to announce a partnership with chef Fabio Viviani and Fabio Viviani Hospitality. Known for his appearances on Top Chef, managing a restaurant empire, and authoring a best-selling cookbook, Viviani will lead Swing's food and beverage component. This news comes on the heels of Swing's recent announcement that it has also joined forces with Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in its mission to revolutionize the racquet sports experience and grow the global player base.

Swing Racquet + Paddle (Swing) announces a partnership with chef Fabio Viviani and Fabio Viviani Hospitality (PRNewswire)

"Our goal is to truly excite our guests with the entire experience at Swing and food and beverage is a major part of the equation," said Rob Autry, founder and CEO of Swing Racquet + Paddle. "We believe that partnering with a world-class chef like Fabio Viviani and his talented team at Fabio Viviani Hospitality is the perfect way to accomplish that goal. Customers can expect a menu and experience catered towards sports and socialization, emphasizing sharable, crave-able dishes."

But it's not just about taste. Viviani, working closely with Swing's executive team, will execute Swing's vision for food and beverage offerings that are better-for-you inspired. While still offering sinful indulgences, the menu will be lighter and focus on high-quality ingredients prepared with Viviani's signature flair. The goal is for Swing's visitors to still feel great after a court session or match, and not be weighed down by heavy, unhealthy meals.

"The whole team at Fabio Viviani Hospitality and I are excited to partner with Swing in creating an awesome, better-for-you quality food and beverage experience that will complement their sports and entertainment offerings," said Viviani. "Swing's commitment to creating a strong community across all racquets sports players will be matched by our ability to bring people together over a meal and amazing drinks. Long gone are the days when food and beverage was just an afterthought for sports and entertainment concepts. At Swing, it will be a tangible asset that will not only complement but enhance the appeal of the whole complex. We cannot wait to start cooking through this journey of great sports and amazing entertainment with Swing."

Viviani, who was born in Florence, Italy and moved to California in 2005, is a celebrated chef with a passion for the culinary arts. He has made multiple appearances on the hit cooking competition show Top Chef, where he won the Fan Favorite title. In addition to his success on the show, Viviani has also opened several successful restaurants, ranging from modern American taverns to high-end Italian eateries. He is known for his dedication to using high-quality ingredients and his innovative approach to cooking. Viviani's expertise and passion for the arts have made him a beloved figure in the culinary world, and his restaurants and television appearances have garnered him a devoted fan base.

"We expect that our food and beverage program will be a draw of its own. Of course, we think the racquet sports community will love our menu, but we are equally excited about the opportunity to bring new people into racquet sports through our restaurant," said Jason DeGroff, president and managing partner of Swing. "We believe people will come for the food, see the incredible energy on our campus, and want to give one of our sports a shot. Food brings people together and it's a big part of our plan to build a diverse racquet sports community."

Swing's flagship location is a 45-acre campus located in Raleigh, NC. The completed Swing campus will serve up tennis, pickleball, padel, ping pong, and beach tennis courts side-by-side with retail and an exciting food and beverage concept. To learn more about Swing, please visit SwingNC.com.

About Swing

Swing Racquet + Paddle, led by entrepreneur Rob Autry and business partner Jason DeGroff, is the first multi-racquet + paddle Sportstainment™ facility designed to scale nationwide and will feature a 45-acre flagship campus in Raleigh, North Carolina. The flagship location, slated for completion in early 2024, will be the largest, next-generation racquet sports facility in the world. Swing is a place that combines the best in racquet + paddle courts, tournament play, sports fitness, technology, and Eatertainment- all while creating players with a lifelong love of the game. More than a facility, Swing is an experience. An approachable and fun way to play. A place that brings people together through a common connection centered on sustainability, social good, and inclusion. Swing has previously announced Wilson Sporting Goods as a leading sponsor. For more information, please visit www.SwingNC.com.

