Remix Therapeutics Appoints Robert Gagnon as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced the appointment of Robert Gagnon as Chief Financial Officer.

"We are delighted to have Rob joining Remix as he brings a wealth of experience to the CFO role. His combination of financial acumen and tenure in the life science industry makes him an ideal fit," said Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix Therapeutics. "Rob is a great addition to our strong management team of industry veterans with deep domain expertise. His experience in all areas of biopharmaceutical finance, including his ability to grow organizations successfully and track record with public companies, will be invaluable as we advance our REMaster technology platform to bring innovative therapies to fight diseases with unmet need."

"I am truly excited to be joining Remix as we have a unique opportunity to change the course of various diseases with a novel platform approach that modulates RNA processing to address those diseases at their origins," said Mr. Gagnon. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to build Remix into a leading biopharmaceutical company transforming the way we treat diseases."

Mr. Gagnon brings more than 20 years of financial and commercial experience leading global finance operations. Prior to his appointment, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Partner at Gurnet Point Capital, a healthcare venture capital and private equity fund. Mr. Gagnon has also held executive and financial leadership roles at numerous public and private biotechnology companies, including Verastem Oncology, Harvard Bioscience, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., and Biogen Idec, Inc. He has also worked in a variety of senior positions at Deloitte & Touche, LLP, and Price Waterhouse Coopers, LLP. He holds an M.B.A. from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a B.A. in Accounting from Bentley College.

Mr. Gagnon currently serves on the Board of Directors at Verastem Oncology and Purple Biotech.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com .

