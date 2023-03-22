Marengo Therapeutics to Present a Late-Breaking Abstract at AACR Annual Meeting 2023 Highlighting Broad Application of its Novel TCR Vβ Targeting Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marengo Therapeutics, Inc., a company pioneering novel immuno-therapeutics targeting the T cell receptor (TCR) Vβ repertoire to fight cancer and other diseases, today announced that the company will present a late-breaking abstract at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida. Building on recent scientific insights into Marengo's lead asset, STAR0602, which selectively activates and expands Vβ6 T cells, Marengo will present new data revealing the broad utility of targeting different T cell subsets expressing distinct Vβ TCRs utilizing its STAR (Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire) platform to remodel the adaptive immune response to refractory solid tumors.

(PRNewsfoto/Marengo Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

"As we continue to explore the hidden reactivities of the germline TCR repertoire using our proprietary libraries of anti-TCR antibodies, we are uncovering exciting immunology with potential broad therapeutic application across a range of cancers and other immune-related diseases," said Andrew Bayliffe, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Marengo Therapeutics. "Importantly, we also find that Marengo's anti-TCR antibody constructs transform Vβ T cells towards a novel phenotype that drives potent anti-tumor activity in vivo via a mechanism of action that is both unique and distinct from anti-PD1 immunotherapy."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: A novel class of T cell-activators targeting germline encoded TCR β chains promotes antitumor activity in PD1-refractory models through expansion of a clonally diverse effector memory T cell subset

Authors: Jacques Moisan, Madan Katragadda, Jonathan Hsu, Jessica Lowry, Wei Huang, Jian Tang, Roya Servattalab, Gurkan Guntas, Raj Chopra, Zhen Su, and Andrew Bayliffe

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 3

Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Poster Section: 3

Poster Number: 6

Abstract Presentation Number: LB338

About Marengo Therapeutics

Marengo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, develops novel TCR-targeting antibodies that selectively modulate common and disease-specific T cell subsets of the germline TCR repertoire to provide lifelong protection against cancer and other diseases. With a passionate team of dedicated scientists experienced in immunology and oncology, Marengo's proprietary Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR) platform leverages an extensive biological understanding of T cell function and receptor signaling to create a world in which everyone's immune system can defeat cancer. To learn more, visit marengotx.com.

About STAR0602

STAR0602 is Marengo's lead program, the first selective T cell activator generated from Marengo's STAR platform, a library of antibodies targeting non-clonal, variable (V)β regions of the TCR fused to different co-stimulatory moieties. STAR0602 selectively targets a common Vβ T cell subset present in all cancers and, by combining a novel non-clonal mode of TCR activation with a T cell co-stimulator in the same molecule, promotes expansion of a new population of clonally diverse, effector memory Vβ T cells that turbo-charge the immune system and promote durable anti-tumor immune responses. STAR0602 has undergone extensive preclinical testing that demonstrates potent anti-tumor activity in both mouse and human ex vivo tumor models attributed to a distinct mechanism of action from existing cancer immunotherapies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marengo Therapeutics