Hicks Thomas Attorneys Earn 2023 Texas Rising Stars Honors

HOUSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three attorneys with Hicks Thomas LLP have been named to the 2023 list of Texas Rising Stars, an exclusive listing that honors only 2.5 percent of lawyers in the state each year.

Partners Kasi Chadwick and Colin Watterson, along with Senior Associate Allison Fisher, were chosen through Super Lawyers' rigorous selection process. To be eligible, attorneys must be age 40 or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

Ms. Chadwick, who has been recognized for Employment Litigation: Defense, is an experienced trial lawyer whose practice includes commercial litigation, employment, personal injury, and professional responsibility matters. Now in her fifth year on the list of Texas Rising Stars, she is also among Texas Lawyer magazine's list of "Rising Stars" and is included in The Best Lawyers in America's Ones to Watch listing. Ms. Chadwick also currently serves as Chair of the Litigation Section of the Houston Bar Association.

Mr. Watterson, who is marking his first year on the list of Texas Rising Stars, has been recognized for excellence in business litigation. An accomplished trial lawyer, his broad range of commercial experience is focused on energy, real estate, and technology. In addition to his Texas Rising Stars honor, he is also on The Best Lawyers in America list of Ones to Watch.

Ms. Fisher is honored for her work in civil litigation defense. She focuses her practice on a wide range of commercial litigation matters, including environmental, personal injury, and business litigation. She earned her law degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law. This is her second year to be named to the list of Texas Rising Stars.

"Kasi, Colin, and Allison put everything they have into their work for our clients and we feel those contributions each and every day," said Hicks Thomas Partner John B. Thomas. "To see them recognized in this way is truly gratifying."

Super Lawyers, which is part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent candidate evaluation, and peer reviews. The complete listing of this year's Texas Rising Stars will appear in the Texas Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers Magazine and at https://www.superlawyers.com/.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets, and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

