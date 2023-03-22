AMERICAN EXCHANGE GROUP ACQUIRES CREATIVE SERVICES AND DIGITAL MARKETING COMPANY, GIANT PROPELLER

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Exchange Group (AXNY Group), the industry leader in accessories design, licensing and manufacturing announced today that it has acquired Giant Propeller, an innovative creative services and digital marketing company based in Miami, Florida. The acquisition will provide American Exchange Group with a dedicated creative agency, helping the company to streamline its marketing efforts, leverage the expertise of marketing specialists and creative professionals as well as maintain consistency in messaging across its rapidly increasing portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands.

Co-Founded in Los Angeles in 2015 by Mike Bodkin, Giant Propeller has a proven track record of creating successful marketing campaigns and creative projects for a variety of brands, including L'AGENCE, Warner Bros. Studios, Democracy (Kellwood), Eternal Water, MeUndies, Sprayground, 8th Wonder Tea and Timex. As American Exchange Group has made several acquisitions, licensing, and brand expansions in recent years, this newly established partnership is part of the company's ongoing efforts to expand its brand portfolio and create a more efficient and effective approach towards marketing.

This is a departure from the recent acquisitions by American Exchange Group as Giant Propeller is a robust agency not only providing marketing services, which fills in the missing component of overall business strategy, but this also includes digital content creation, video storytelling, web development, and commercial production resulting in a comprehensive turn-key marketing solution for the company. Giant Propeller will continue to service its existing client base while adding to its client portfolio to service others and AXNY Group. This acquisition demonstrates AXNY Group's commitment to invest in and bolster its marketing efforts of its brands to continue to build brand awareness in order to drive top line sales and bottom-line profit to its key retail partners through both direct brand support as well as a licensing strategy. Through this acquisition, both companies are better positioned to support their current client base, accelerate the growth of their existing brands, and pursue new opportunities for expansion and success in the future.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Giant Propeller and their talented team to the American Exchange Group family. Our constant quest for innovation, forward-thinking and expansion has led us to this partnership, and we believe that this acquisition will be a game-changer for the future of our company," said Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group.

"This acquisition will provide us with the internal resources we need to support our continually growing brand portfolio. With Giant Propeller's expertise in creating successful marketing campaigns, we are confident that we will achieve even greater success in our communications efforts and expand our brand portfolio." said Steve Velasquez, Chief Strategy Officer of American Exchange Group.

"This partnership will provide our current clients with expanded opportunities through AXNYs relationships. We are extremely excited to begin working with AXNYs current brands and integrating our ecommerce marketing and creative teams to support their growth" said Mike Bodkin, Co-Founder & CEO of Giant Propeller.

