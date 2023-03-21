RainFocus Unveils New Data Integration Solutions with Adobe to Fuel Personalized Journeys

New solutions will enable businesses to capture data across the event channel and visualize the attendee journey for improved experience orchestration, resulting in accelerated customer acquisition and greater customer loyalty

LEHI, Utah, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™ , provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced that it has released new data integration solutions in collaboration with Adobe to seamlessly connect real-time behavioral event data with Adobe's technologies for accelerated growth. This announcement follows RainFocus' recent news on becoming an Adobe Certified Platinum Partner , working with Adobe to elevate customer journeys for joint clients and optimizing omnichannel marketing and sales programs.

RainFocus released new data integration solutions in collaboration with Adobe to seamlessly connect real-time behavioral event data with Adobe's technologies for accelerated growth. (PRNewswire)

The new capabilities easily ingest and map RainFocus data into Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), enabling customers to manage and configure their instrumentation of RainFocus' digital workflow touchpoints for analytics. The data collected and aggregated from these solutions can be used to visualize attendee journeys and power more personalized experiences at scale.

RainFocus and Adobe are collaboratively delivering personalized experiences for attendees at Adobe Summit , taking place March 21-23, 2023, in Las Vegas and virtually. This hybrid event will be powered by the RainFocus platform, enabling seamless experiences for more than 10,000 in-person and virtual attendees, 200 sessions, and over 170 sponsors.

"We have been working with Adobe on their event portfolio for the past five years, and this elevated partnership enables us to outline the customer journey so that we can deliver personalized experiences to our clients' customers, making each customer touchpoint more enticing and memorable," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "Utilizing Adobe's innovative solutions and the RainFocus platform, we can deliver personalization at scale, measure impact, and drive sales and ROI simultaneously for Adobe Summit and beyond."

This partnership gives companies the tools to leverage zero- and first-party customer data from events to fuel engagement with unique experiences. By bringing together event and marketing data, Adobe and RainFocus enable brands to connect with audiences through experiences and further engage audiences through digital marketing programs in meaningful ways.

"RainFocus, enhanced by Adobe integrations, helps enterprises personalize experiences for an underserved component of the marketing mix – events and conferences," said Justin Merickel, Vice President of Business Development, Experience Cloud at Adobe. "Adobe Marketo Engage, Adobe Analytics and the RainFocus event platform together provide our mutual customers with great in-person, hybrid, and virtual event experiences. "

During Adobe Summit, hear from RainFocus' Brian Gates, SVP of Industry Strategy, and Marius Milcher, Group Product Manager, Strategic Integrations, present " The Event Data You Need to Win More Customers ," on March 23 at 11 a.m. PT. Session attendees will learn best practices on how to uncover event data through industry expert recommendations and receive guidance on using analytics and intelligence to deliver personalized content for an exceptional experience. Adobe Summit attendees can also visit RainFocus at Booth 1006 to get a demo of the new source connector and tag extension capabilities and learn more about creating and delivering unified experiences.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

Additional Resources

Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram . Join the conversation with RainFocus on, and

request a demo . Visit RainFocus.com to learn more about our event marketing and management platform. If you're ready to get started,

Learn more . Discover RainFocus On Demand, the go-to learning destination for event industry leaders to discover the latest trends, thought leadership, and best practices, delivered on demand – any time, anywhere.

Apply today . Are you interested in joining the RainFocus Partner Program?

Apply here . Grow your career and help reshape the events industry at RainFocus.

Media Contact

Jessica Johnson

jessica.johnson@rainfocus.com

RainFocus (PRNewsfoto/RainFocus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RainFocus