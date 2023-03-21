Maxwell Healthcare Associates Teams Up with HyperCube Recruitment to Tackle the Staffing Shortage in Post-Acute Space

SHOREVIEW, Minn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MARCH 21, 2023 – Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), the industry's leading post-acute consulting firm, is partnering with HyperCube Recruitment, a healthcare recruitment search and selection firm to revamp healthcare recruitment and address the staffing crisis in the post-acute industry.

HyperCube Recruitment is a search and selection firm. They use the Select System that reviews candidates and delivers comprehensive online profiles to clients. HyperCube specializes in the placement of qualified candidates into organizations that are at the forefront of healthcare.

Chief Executive Officer of Maxwell Healthcare Associates, Jennifer Maxwell, is enthused about HyperCube's potential in the industry. "We're excited to about our partnership with HyperCube as we alleviate the pain points with staffing faced by agencies today," said Maxwell.

Chief Executive Officer of HyperCube, Steve Cubis is also excited about the future of recruitment with Maxwell's partnership. "Our team is focused on addressing the staffing shortage, and I believe our partnership with Maxwell will accelerate our mission to deliver quality healthcare candidates to forward-thinking agencies," said Cubis.

About HyperCube Recruitment

HyperCube Recruitment is based in Ann Arbor, MI and focuses on the search and selection of healthcare candidates. For more information, visit here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hypercube-recruitment/

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Maxwell Healthcare Associates boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA can work with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize, and transform agencies across the nation. For more information, visit www.maxwellhca.com.

