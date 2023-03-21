Julie Stern joins Patient Discovery as Chief Technology Officer

BOSTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Discovery Solutions , a leader in equitable care solutions that harness the voice of the patient and the power of real-world data to reduce disparities and achieve better health outcomes for all patients, announced the addition of Julie Stern to the position of Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Ms. Stern will lead all aspects of Patient Discovery's technology and data analytics solutions, leveraging more than 20 years of executive technology leadership in the areas of patient, provider, and care team engagement, and driving insights through health data using natural language processing and machine learning (AI).

"We are extremely excited to welcome Julie to Patient Discovery, and we look forward to having her leadership as we accelerate our expansion and deliver actionable technology and data solutions for addressing health equity," said Norm Shore, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Patient Discovery. "Julie's background and experience will deliver tremendous value to our organization, particularly as we launch critical projects such as the Connecting Life to Care Initiative. She understands how to design and scale technology solutions that engage patients and care teams and deliver actionable insights for driving meaningful change. She joins us as the perfect time."

Ms. Stern most recently served as the EVP Engineering, CIO and CISO for H1, creating a health equity data platform focused on the curation of global healthcare professional profiles to identify key opinion leaders with a focus on diverse patient populations. Prior to that, she served as CTO/CISO/CPO at leading healthcare technology companies including Accolade, HealthReveal, and Vesta Healthcare (Hometeam). She was also the Co-Founder and CTO of konciergeMD. Ms. Stern also serves as strategic technical advisor to Integrated VC, as well as several healthcare technology companies including Lumate Health and Outro.

"I am thrilled to be joining a company whose central mission is to make equitable care a reality," said Ms. Stern. "The Patient Discovery equitable care platform is delivering action on a long-recognized problem that the industry has struggled to understand and address. By giving patients a platform to be heard, understood, and supported Patient Discovery not only removes the burden of discovery from care teams already stretched thin, but delivers to the industry a normalized, real-world data set capable of quantifying the prevalence of health-related social needs, the efficacy of interventions, and the impact on health outcomes. It is a solution that sits at the intersection of people, process, and technology and I look forward to helping shape the future of how it disrupts the healthcare ecosystem and delivers better outcomes and experiences for every patient."

