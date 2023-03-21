CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES MARCH CASH DISTRIBUTION

DALLAS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.179256 per unit, payable on April 14, 2023, to unitholders of record on March 31, 2023. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.





Underlying Sales







Volumes (a)

Average Price



Oil (Bbls)

Gas (Mcf)

Oil (per Bbl)

Gas (per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

19,000

93,000

$81.55

$10.25

Prior Month Distribution

11,000

100,000

$76.96

$7.80

(a) Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.























Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $34,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests, primarily due to timing of receipts. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests total $1,847,000, including accrued interest of $676,000.

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $391,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests total $612,000, including accrued interest of $22,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

