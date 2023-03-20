Palistar Capital Adds Telecommunications & Digital Infrastructure Veteran Gonçalo Bernardo as Investment Partner

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications and digital infrastructure, today announced the addition of Gonçalo Bernardo as a partner on its investment team.

Mr. Bernardo will help identify and execute investments in the digital infrastructure sector in the domestic U.S. market and globally. Mr. Bernardo has nearly two decades of experience in the sector holding roles as an infrastructure and private equity investor and investment banker.

"We are very excited about Gonçalo joining our team," said Omar Jaffrey, Sole Founder and Managing Partner of Palistar. "His addition to our team underscores our continued commitment to further cultivating a team of leading experts in digital infrastructure investing. Gonçalo has a long history of working closely with high quality management teams and companies around the world, and I look forward to working with him as our newest member of the Palistar team."

Mr. Bernardo said, "I am delighted to join the talented Palistar team. Palistar is well positioned for further success with many opportunities to grow and capitalize on investments in the expanding digital infrastructure sector for the benefit of its investors."

Mr. Bernardo previously served as Head of Telecom & Digital Infrastructure for the Americas and Co-Head of Infrastructure for Latin America at OMERS Infrastructure, where he led many transactions and investments, and oversaw the asset management of companies focusing on communications infrastructure, satellite, cable, wireless, enterprise communications and the Internet of Things sectors. Before joining OMERS Infrastructure, Mr. Bernardo spent more than a decade at Morgan Stanley between EMEA and Latin America where his last position was that of Executive Director within its Investment Banking Division.

Mr. Bernardo holds a Licenciatura in Business Administration from the faculty of economic sciences of the Universidade Catolica Portuguesa in Lisbon.

About Palistar Capital

Palistar Capital LP is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and sole Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Palistar, visit www.palistar.com.

