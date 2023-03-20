INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE AD VERIFICATION PROGRAM GOES LIVE WITH NETFLIX

IAS partners with Netflix to provide advertisers with essential verification metrics for the new ad-supported plan

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today launched Viewability and Invalid Traffic verification for Netflix's (Nasdaq:NFLX) ad-supported plan, following the partnership announcement in 2022. These solutions ensure advertising campaigns running on Netflix are delivered fraud-free and are seen by real viewers.

IAS's independent, third-party ad verification program for Netflix goes far beyond traditional television ratings, enabling brands and agencies to gain insights on campaign reach and engagement. Key benefits of the solution include:

Independent , third-party reporting in the IAS Signal platform

Maximizing Insights through trend identification and optimizing campaigns based on engagement

Consistent Measurement across media buys to understand performance across the digital ecosystem

"Marketers now have powerful new tools to ensure that the ads they run on Netflix are engaging viewers," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "By launching this partnership, advertisers can invest with confidence as they look to expand their media strategies to Netflix's premium inventory."

IAS's verification program for Netflix is now live in all of the 12 Netflix ad-supported countries and across all platforms – connected televisions, computers, and mobile.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

