FOLLOW THE BUNNY TRAIL (OR BEAR TRACKS) TO BUILD-A-BEAR FOR MEMORIES THAT LAST BEYOND EASTER MORNING

Bring home exclusive product launches and uniquely customizable gifts before they hop away!

ST. LOUIS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) has everything you need to fill Easter baskets this year. Our online Easter Giftshop offers a wide selection of gifts for everybunny including limited edition spring releases, Easter basket stuffers, favorite holiday classics, and some showstoppers for this year's Easter surprises! Build-A-Bear is a one-stop shop for special spring surprises and all your Easter gifting needs, be sure to shop these seasonal items before they hop away.

Easter Gift Giving at Build-A-Bear Workshop (PRNewswire)

HIPPITY HOPPITY TO THE ONLINE EASTER SHOP

Know a very busy Easter Bunny? Send them to the Build-A-Bear online Easter Shop to find great compliments to candy such as new furry friends or a new addition to your collection with Easter themed clothing and accessories for furry friends and kids too.

Wanting to up your egg hunt game? Build-A-Bear offers 24-piece ready to hide Egg Hunt Packs that are sure to surprise the family on Easter morning. With 12 plastic eggs, 4 mini plush and 8 mini clothing items included, this one-of-a-kind egg hunt pack is a fun way to hunt for hugs on Easter morning.

The egg-citing surprises continue with our Golden Eggs! Each egg contains one mini plush perfect for adding an extra element of fun to your family's egg hunt. Discover what's hiding in these mystery Golden Eggs, each one revealing a surprise. Collect all four unique mystery plush to reveal the exclusive releases available this Easter only.

BUILD-A-BASKET MAKES EASTER EASY

Want Easter morning to be a breeze? Check out the Build-A-Basket digital tool on the website and send a complete, perfect Easter basket in just a few simple clicks. Personalize this unique gift by choosing a basket, filling it with customized items that are sure to be loved and then selecting the delivery option. Build-A-Basket makes it egg-stra easy to win Easter morning, and it is Easter Bunny approved!

Short on time this season? Check out the selection of Easy Easter Gift Baskets where you will find ready-to-ship, fun-filled gift sets that'll have the recipient hopping with joy on Easter morning!

SWEET SPRINGTIME DREAMS IN THE PAJAMA SHOP

Create a special springtime memory with the spring pajama collection now available in the Build-A-Bear Pajama Shop – the perfect PJ sets for everyone in the family to wake up in on Easter morning, or they make a fun Easter basket stuffer.

The Easter collection pajamas feature a pastel print of cute animals popping out of Easter eggs and is available in toddler, youth, and adult sizes, so the entire family can join in on the fun. And let your furry friend join the fun with a matching Easter PJ set with this adorable Easter PJ Sleeper.

TAKE A PEEP AT OUR NEW PEEPS®

Back by PEEP-ular demand, the Make-Your-Own PEEPS® collection is available at Build-A-Bear as a classic spring tradition. Own Easter this year by adding our NEW PEEPS® Party Cake Bunny to your collection! This limited-edition bunny is available this spring only while supplies last. Brighten any Easter basket with these adorable plush bunnies in their signature colors and irresistible bunny ears. Find the real meaning of fun-sized with the Build-A-Bear EXCLUSIVE Giant Rainbow PEEPS® Bunny – sure to stop them in their bunny tracks with its extra large and extra snuggly size!

Bring the fun to life by adding a Marshmallow Scent to your PEEPS® plush to truly experience this beloved Easter treat in a cuddly new way. Also available are accessories like the PEEPS® Reversible Bandana, PEEPS® Gift Bow, and little chick wristies. You won't want to miss out on the chance to cuddle your favorite Easter candy.

HOP INTO YOUR NEAREST WORKSHOP FOR A UNIQUE HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE

Looking for fun experiences over Easter break or during your out-of-town visits? Explore our store locator tool to find a Build-A-Bear Workshop location near you. Our in-person experience promises fun and FURever special moments that'll have you picking out your favorite Easter-exclusive furry friend that is huggable well beyond the Easter season.

Want to spend time with someone special in your life? Give the gift of fun with a Build-A-Bear gift card! Whether it's an Easter egg hunt surprise, tucked into an Easter basket, or a sweet bear-building experience with a beloved relative, they'll love the special memories made at Build-A-Bear.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop) (PRNewswire)

