Charter Communications Partners with Harmonic to Accelerate Network Evolution

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Charter Communications has selected Harmonic as its strategic technology partner to deploy virtual CMTS technology for next-gen broadband services. Aligned with Charter's network evolution, footprint expansion and operational execution initiatives, Harmonic's industry-leading CableOS® Broadband Platform enables groundbreaking multi-gigabit network convergence and deployment efficiency advantages.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Charter Communications will deploy Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture for converged multi-gigabit DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0, creating a flexible and sustainable foundation for market-leading connectivity services.

Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning CableOS cloud-native solution powers over 90 innovative broadband service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.