Geistlich announces the dramatic expansion of their allograft portfolio - vallos® sets the pace for regeneration

PRINCETON, N.J., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geistlich Pharma North America Inc. is pleased to introduce a growing variety of vallos® allograft configurations to increase treatment flexibility through its partnership with a world leading allograft provider.

Geistlich unveils vallos®, a full line of allograft granules and fibers. (PRNewswire)

Geistlich Pharma North America Inc. is pleased to introduce a growing variety of our vallos® allograft portfolio line.

This expanded Geistlich Select product line brings an added confidence to regenerative procedures with:

A full portfolio of 35 variations, includes, granules, fibers, demineralized, mineralized and

blended allografts

A single source supplier that ensures consistent product quality 1

Cortico-cancellous bone which is known to provide a natural scaffold for cell attachment and infiltration 2

Stringent donor selection and proprietary aseptic processing that protects the native integrity of the graft

With multiple sizes and configurations available, the vallos® allograft line allows clinicians to choose exactly what they need for each procedure. For smaller routine defects, vallos® granules are ideal,

while vallos®f fibers are designed for larger more complex defects.

Geistlich Select: Geistlich is proud of the quality and safety of its products and consistently employs rigorous scientific validation and strict manufacturing processes. Extensive research and collaboration have created a partnership to bring you select allograft materials designed for clinical versatility and success. Our expanded vallos® and vallos®f portfolio bring clinicians even more options to enhance

their ability to manage a variety of clinical indications and we are proud that Geistlich is now the company of choice for all their bone substitute needs.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new partner MTF Biologics – together we share a passion for regeneration, scientific advancement, and a commitment to quality. Our combined values and dedication to patient care makes this an outstanding collaboration. We look forward to a long and successful partnership," said Les Burrows, General Manager of Geistlich Pharma North America.

About MTF Biologics® - MTF Biologics® is a physician-led non-profit organization with 35 years of experience, dedicated to providing clinically sound and safe allograft tissue. The company has the largest recovery network and the most stringent donor screening in the industry, with less than 2% of all donated tissue accepted.1 MTF Biologics® is the only tissue bank that utilizes The Vanguard Method™ for quantitative and qualitative tissue testing and analysis – exceeding industry standards. All tissues are 100% aseptically processed, which avoids the use of harsh chemicals that can compromise the integrity of the tissue. MTF Biologics® advances the science of tissue transplantation by awarding grants that fund groundbreaking research and is proud to support researchers and clinicians throughout their careers.

About Geistlich Pharma North America Inc. – With over 170 years of regenerative expertise, Geistlich continues to lead oral regeneration with an expanding portfolio of intentionally designed and clinically proven products. This begins with our world-class bone substitute Geistlich Bio-Oss® and Geistlich vallomix™ the first allograft/xenograft bone substitute. Resorbable collagen membrane Geistlich Bio-Gide® extends its reach with Geistlich Bio-Gide® Compressed for an alternative handling experience. Our collagen matrix Geistlich Mucograft® is ideal for soft-tissue regeneration, and our volume-stable collagen matrix breakthrough Geistlich Fibro-Gide® providing an alternative to connective tissue grafts. Finally, our GEM 21S®, growth-factor enhanced matrix, is engineered to stimulate wound healing and bone regeneration. Our dedication to scientific collaboration and commitment to successful treatment outcomes are what makes Geistlich Biomaterials Exactly Like No Other.

Geistlich Pharma North America, Inc.

Princeton, NJ 08540

Customer Care Toll-free: 855-799-5500

info@geistlich-na.com

dental.geistlich-na.com

References

Data on file, MTF Biologics® Roberts TT and Rosenbaum AI. Bone grafts, bone substitutes and orthobiologics; The bridge between basic science and clinical advancements in fracture healing. 2012.Organogenesis 8 (114-124)

GB-5035-22E © 2023 Geistlich

Geistlich Pharma North America (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geistlich Pharma North America, Inc.