TE Connectivity announces approval of quarterly dividends by shareholders at 2023 Annual General Meeting

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland , March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectors and sensors, approved a dividend of $2.36 per share at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 15, 2023. The dividend will be distributed to shareholders in four equal quarterly installments of $0.59, as follows:

TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Dividend Payment Details:

TEL Quarter, Fiscal Year Payment Date Record Date 3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023 June 2, 2023 May 19, 2023 4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023 September 1, 2023 August 18, 2023 1st Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024 December 1, 2023 November 17, 2023 2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024 March 1, 2024 February 16, 2024

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.