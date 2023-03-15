Sony to Launch Subscription Service for Developers on AITRIOS™ -- a New Edge AI Sensing Platform -- Accelerating Implementation of Sensing Solutions for Developers

Sony Semiconductor Solutions will demonstrate new technology for the first time in North America at the 2023 TinyML Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) today announced the launch of a new subscription service offering on its edge AI sensing platform AITRIOS™ in the U.S., as part of AITRIOS's global expansion. The service, Console Developer Edition, is designed for developers to streamline the development and implementation of sensing solutions using edge devices such as AI cameras, and will be demonstrated at this year's TinyML Summit in Burlingame, California on March 27-29, 2023.

"This continued momentum will accelerate the age of visual AI and bring practical solutions to market faster."

AITRIOS provides partners and customers with the tools, SDKs (Software Development Kits) and development environment that can lower cost, reduce complexity, improve time-to-market and increase measurable ROI, all while providing advanced privacy controls.

"The Console Developer Edition available on the AITRIOS platform is designed to democratize visual AI for developers beyond expensive and impractical lofty projects, and we look forward to increasing availability of our solutions for this community," said Mark Hanson, Vice President, Technology and Business Innovation, Head of Marketing, System Solution Business Development, Sony Semiconductors Solutions America. "This continued momentum will accelerate the age of visual AI and bring practical solutions to market faster."

Console Developer Edition is provided via SSS's cloud infrastructure to various entities engaged in developing applications and AI models, such as startups and academic research institutions. Adopting the service will eliminate the need for developers to build the infrastructure themselves, making it easy for them to build an environment where they can easily set up edge devices, connect to the cloud, develop applications and AI models, and run solutions.

Console Developer Edition joins Console Enterprise Edition in the AITRIOS platform. Console Enterprise Edition was unveiled at NRF in January 2023 and is designed to support system integrator companies build enterprise customer systems, leading to a range of advantages in terms of system customization, flexibility, and security being deployed on customer's Azure subscription. Console Enterprise Edition is available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

SSS plans to use full-scale operation of these services — while also planning to expand other new AITRIOS services to meet the needs of various partners — as an opportunity to accelerate the social implementation of sensing solutions in collaboration with partner companies. Through SSS's collaboration with Microsoft, developers can access video demos on the AI Co-Innovation Lab or experience live product demonstrations onsite at the TinyML Summit from March 27-29 in Burlingame, California.

For more information on Console Developer Edition, visit the AITRIOS Developer Site.

About Sony Semiconductor Solutions

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and the global leader in image sensors. We strive to provide advanced imaging technologies that bring greater convenience and joy to people's lives. In addition, we also work to develop and bring to market new kinds of sensing technologies with the aim of offering various solutions that will take the visual and recognition capabilities of both human and machines to greater heights. Visit us at: https://www.sony-semicon.co.jp/e/

Corporate slogan "Sense the Wonder": https://www.sony-semicon.co.jp/e/company/vision

※ AITRIOS and AITRIOS logos are the registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliated companies.

※ Microsoft and Azure are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.

