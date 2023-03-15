ENNISMORE'S MONDRIAN TO OPEN SECOND HOTEL IN MEXICO, WITH SIGNING OF NEW PROPERTY IN TULUM

ENNISMORE'S MONDRIAN TO OPEN SECOND HOTEL IN MEXICO, WITH SIGNING OF NEW PROPERTY IN TULUM

The signing of Mondrian Tulum Hotel & Residences comes after the exciting opening of Mondrian Mexico City Condesa in December 2022.

Click to download images

TULUM, Mexico, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, announces the signing of a Mondrian Hotels & Residences development in Tulum, Mexico, with Inzigna Capital. Mondrian Tulum Hotel & Residences will open in 2025 and be the second Mondrian in Mexico, following the highly-anticipated and exciting opening of Mondrian Mexico City at the end of 2022.

Mondrian Tulum (PRNewswire)

Mondrian Tulum Hotel & Residences will be an impressive 64-guestroom hotel with four F&B outlets (including a destination restaurant, lounge bar, speciality rooftop bar, pool bar & grill), spa, fitness centre, outdoor pool, and several other amenities. The residential project will comprise 151 units, including different configurations from 3-bedroom townhouses to a 4-bedroom Casa VIP. Mondrian Tulum residents will have access to the hotel's wellness facilities, including the yoga area and pool.

Mondrian hotels are always at the heart of the most exciting cultural scenes in the world, delivering innovation and creativity with its progressive, forward-thinking approach to hospitality that plays with perspective and makes guests dream, meaning both guests and locals alike can immerse themselves in the culture of each city it inhabits. Mondrian partners with visionaries renowned for their progressive and future thinking, fearless in pushing boundaries and delivering a new modern approach that constantly challenges the status quo, making it an exciting destination. This second property in Tulum will complement Ennismore's recent signing of JO&JOE Tulum, offering two exciting properties for travellers looking for well-differentiated experiences.

The hotel will be conveniently situated right off Coba Avenue, which connects to the bustling Downtown Tulum, offering many options to enjoy live music and nightclubs to Tulum Beach, less than 2 km from the hotel. Tulum is part of the Mayan Riviera in Quintana Roo, Mexico, located a reasonable 118 km southwest of Cancun's International airport. The town is reputed as a bohemian fishing town with independent luxury boutique hotels located on the beach and fancy restaurants that masquerade as hippy chic establishments, making it a perfect destination for Mondrian.

Chadi, Brand COO of Mondrian at Ennismore, said: "Following the successful opening of Mondrian Mexico City, we're excited to open our second home in Mexico. Tulum is a vibrant and bohemian-chic town which fits perfectly with Mondrian's ethos of creating a cultural fairytale with unique design and stand-out programming whilst building a community amongst our fans."

Lifestyle is one of the fastest-growing segments of the hospitality industry, and Ennismore is leading the way with its collective of 14 brands representing over 100 operating hotels with a further 140+ in the pipeline, and over 190 restaurants and bars. In 2023, Ennismore is set to open around 30 hotels, including Maison Delano Paris, France; Mama Shelter, Rennes, France; SO/ Uptown Dubai, UAE; 21C Museum Hotel St. Louis, USA; TRIBE Bangkok, Thailand; Mondrian Singapore, Singapore; The Hoxton, Charlottenburg, Germany and Mondrian and Hyde Ibiza, Spain.

Inzigna Capital is the developer and sponsor of Mondrian Tulum Hotel & Residences. Inzigna Capital is a company created in 2009 focused on investing in and developing first-class real estate projects throughout Mexico. They are leaders in real estate development in Riviera Maya with many impressive developments, including AWA Playacar Residences and Playacar Center in Playa del Carmen and Xalet Tulum Luxury Condos - a sustainable project that is currently under development. Their portfolio also includes Core 31 Luxury Living, a luxury residential development in Mexico City, and Corporativo Jaime Nuno, among other developments in the country.

Salomon Zaga, CEO of Inzigna Capital, expressed: "It is with excitement that we are venturing with Accor and Ennismore to bring a world-class project under the Mondrian brand to Tulum. For many years, Tulum has been the place to see and be seen, and Mondrian Tulum Hotel & Residences will be a statement of the magic and appeal of this unique destination. At Inzigna, we believe in creating authentic developments that will provide guests with beautiful spaces and an unrivalled experience that provides residential owners with a valuable asset over time."

ennismore.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Venugopal / Grace Sanford ennismore@bacchus.agency

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations worldwide.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands – with over 105 operating properties and a further 140+ in the pipeline – and a collection of over 190 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations division.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From.

INZIGNA CAPITAL

Inzigna Capital is a company created in 2009 that is focused on investing in and developing first-class real estate projects throughout Mexico.

Inzigna Capital is leader in real estate development in Riviera Maya with a plethora of impressive developments including AWA Playacar Residences and Playacar Center in Playa del Carmen and Xalet Tulum Luxury Condos - a sustainable project that is currently under development. Their portfolio also includes Core 31 Luxury Living, a luxury residential development in Mexico City, and Corporativo Jaime Nuno, among other developments in the country.

Mondrian Tulum (PRNewswire)

Ennismore Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ennismore