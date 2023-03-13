Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Launches Inaugural Latino Hill Staff Academy

The bipartisan, bicameral program's inaugural class includes 24 Latino Hill staffers

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to provide leadership, public service, and policy experiences to outstanding Latino emerging leaders, thanks to a generous grant from General Motors, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) has launched the Latino Hill Staff Academy (LHSA).

CHCI Formal Logo (PRNewswire)

The non-partisan, bicameral leadership program is dedicated to the professional and leadership development of Latino/a/x Capitol Hill Staffers, at every role and level, in the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives. Program participants will engage in both self-paced online modules and in-person leadership and professional development sessions over the course of four months.

The 24 members of the inaugural class include Latino staffers at every level - from staff assistants to senior advisors - who represent a wide range of political ideologies.

"Part of fulfilling our mission to develop the next generation of Latino leaders is continuing to think innovatively about how we provide professional and leadership development to Latinos in every facet of their careers," said Marco A. Davis, President and CEO, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute. "Thanks to our partners at General Motors, the Latino Hill Staff Academy will serve as a way to empower Latino Capitol Hill staffers at all levels to continue their personal and professional growth, and strengthen the pool of outstanding leaders in the Congressional workforce."

"General Motors is honored to support the launch of the Latino Hill Staff Academy," said Omar Vargas, Vice President & Head of Global Public Policy, General Motors. "We are committed to doing our part to help create further opportunities for the professional and leadership development of Latino public policy professionals, and recognize the importance of ensuring that the diversity on Capitol Hill is representative of the Latino populations across the nation. We are excited to build upon our relationship with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI), and can't think of a better partner to bring this program to life."

