Rob Willis Joins Fay Servicing to Oversee Business Purpose Loan Portfolio

TAMPA, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Willis, an experienced mortgage industry executive, has joined Fay Servicing as Chief Operating Officer for the firm's residential investment property loans. Fay's business purpose loan (BPL) portfolio has grown to almost one third of its servicing portfolio, which will be overseen by Willis, who will focus on servicing enhancements and ensuring ongoing client satisfaction.

Fay is a premier loan servicing company, focused on helping borrowers & offering clients innovative solutions.

Willis reports directly to Fay Servicing President Kimberly Hare, another longtime industry veteran. "BPL customers have a different mindset regarding their loans and we are really happy to have found someone with Rob's extensive experience in BPL servicing to take on that part of our business. I am confident he will help us drive growth for the firm," said Hare.

Willis brings more than 26 years of experience in loan servicing and asset management to Fay. He was Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer for Mortgage Servicing Consultants, LLC, a full-service mortgage consulting firm and was Senior Vice President of Asset Management for CoreVest Finance, an originator and portfolio manager of BPL residential loans. Prior to beginning his career in the real estate and financial sectors Willis served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"Fay is a premier loan servicing company, focused on helping borrowers, and offering clients innovative solutions – both of which drive great results," said Willis. "I am excited to be part of the Fay family and to work with their talented team of industry veterans to continue to expand the BPL business and related services to clients."

Fay Servicing is a diversified mortgage servicing firm that specializes in managing distressed and at-risk residential loans, and now services more than 150,000 residential and commercial customers across the U.S. The firm employs more than 500 individuals nationwide and is based in Tampa, Florida, with offices in Chicago, Illinois, and Farmers Branch, Texas.

