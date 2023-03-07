USAA Names Two New CIO SVPs

Suhas Yerra hired as Chief Information Officer for P&C company; John TenEyck promoted within Enterprise Chief Information Office

SAN ANTONIO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA announced the appointment of two new senior vice presidents in its Enterprise Chief Information Office, with the hiring of Suhas Yerra as SVP, Chief Information Officer for the P&C company, and the promotion of John TenEyck as SVP of Shared Services and Infrastructure. Both executives will report to Executive Vice President and Enterprise Chief Information Officer Amala Duggirala.

Yerra has extensive experience in defining and guiding information technology vision, strategy and execution for major organizations, with focused experience in the banking, financial services and insurance industry. He was most recently the global chief information officer for General Insurance at AIG, where he was responsible for technology vision and execution for that business. Yerra earned a Master of Engineering degree from the University of Maryland – College Park and an MBA from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business. He completed his undergraduate work at Kakatiya University in India.

TenEyck will oversee USAA's enterprise technology portfolio and will provide organizational leadership and technical vision, coupled with strong business acumen and program management oversight. This will allow USAA to strategically prioritize initiatives that deliver efficient, sound and industry-leading platforms that are aligned with the company's enterprise architecture standards. TenEyck is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. He previously served as vice president of USAA's enterprise architecture team.

"John and Suhas are industry leaders with proven track records of successfully leading transformation efforts," Duggirala said. "They exemplify a 'One Team, One Mission' mindset which will be paramount as we enable a digital-first approach to ensure USAA's systems continue to be effective, efficient and available."

Both executives will lead teams that will continue to drive innovation and technology transformation as they help future-proof USAA to serve the military community another 100 years and beyond.

