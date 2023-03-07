Lucid Software Announces 15 New Integrations with Top Enterprise Products, Launches New Marketplace to Enhance Visual Collaboration Experience

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced the rollout of 15 new integrations with leading software providers across the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite. These integrations can be found at Lucid's newly launched marketplace .

"We know how important it is to connect the Lucid Suite with other top applications so teams can more fully utilize their tech stack to navigate their diverse workflows," said Dan Lawyer, Chief Product Officer at Lucid Software. "Lucid's latest deployment of integrations, which can be found in our newly launched marketplace, adds to our platform's abilities to help distributed teams achieve greater clarity and produce results quicker."

Lucid's latest integrations add to the power of the Lucid Visual Collaboration ecosystem, which allows teams to communicate complex ideas and align at every stage of their workflow, from brainstorming to execution. Through its full library of integrations, Lucid streamlines processes and workflows within a company's tech stack and creates a foundation for the most effective and efficient collaboration across all teams and departments.

New integrations announced today can improve a variety of workflows, including:

Aligning Teams Internally: These integrations allow teams to embed documents, designs, and project-related work into Lucid documents so teams can align and create a single source of truth and a living blueprint within an organization.

Figma

Google Workspace (Google Sheets, Google Docs, Google Slides)

Microsoft OneDrive

Clarifying Context and Workflows: Lucidspark and Lucidchart documents can be embedded into the following applications to drive alignment and keep teams informed of the latest changes, wherever they may be referencing project documentation.

Asana

Google Workspace (Google Sheets, Google Docs, Google Slides)

Jira Cloud

Microsoft SharePoint

Notion

Connecting Work Across Projects and Teams: By importing tasks from the following applications as Lucid Cards, users will have a streamlined view of planning initiatives to help teams execute work across the entire project workflow.

Airtable

Asana

ClickUp

Google Sheets

Monday.com

Trello

Enhancing Meetings and Communication: Lucid documents can be directly added to meeting invitations, so users are prepared and aligned on context.

Google Calendar

Teams can connect these Lucid integrations to their preferred solutions via the Lucid marketplace. Users can search integrations by Lucid's individual products, by categories ranging from productivity to task management, and by team functionality ranging from IT to project management.

To learn more about Lucid's integration marketplace, visit https://lucid.co/marketplace .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is a leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark , and Lucidscale —teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

