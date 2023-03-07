Goli Nutrition Announces the Launch of Women's PMS Relief Gummies

Award winning nutrition brand celebrates International Women's Day with launch of new PMS Relief Gummies

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli® Nutrition introduces their new Women's PMS Relief Gummies, which will be launching March 8, 2023 on International Women's Day. The brand, renowned for creating the world's first Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, seeks to revolutionize relief for PMS-linked symptoms.

Goli PMS Gummies (PRNewswire)

Aligning with Goli's brand values, the PMS Relief Gummies are made with quality ingredients you can pronounce and will be a delicious addition to wellness routines. Key ingredients include Chasteberry, well-known for its ability to provide relief for mood swings, irritability and breast tenderness, as well as Dong Quai and Dandelion Root extracts. Additionally, the formula includes Vitamin B6, an essential vitamin that helps support nervous system health and the formation of red blood cells.

"We want to change the way women view a topic that tends to be uncomfortable to speak about," says Goli Nutrition's VP of Brand, Katie Power. "We always aim to make health simple and we aren't shy about trying to break the stigma around women's premenstrual health."

To support the retail and DTC launch of PMS Relief, Goli has created a campaign that will be shared on national broadcast stations and across social platforms. The commercial takes this otherwise humorless topic and changes the tone – or in this case, the tune. The original song sheds light on the "pre-menstruation frustrations" many women face every month.

Additionally, Goli Nutrition is increasing its donation to charitable partner Vitamin Angels, a leading public health nutrition organization that reaches underserved pregnant women and children across 65 countries, providing essential vitamins and minerals that support good health and a bright future. For International Women's Day, every order placed on Goli.com will help provide an expecting mother with essential prenatal vitamins and reach a child in need with a 6-month supply of life-changing vitamins and minerals.

For more information on Goli's Women's PMS Relief Gummies, please visit https://goli.com/pages/goli-pms

About Goli Nutrition

Goli® Nutrition is an inventive, people focused nutrition company committed to providing innovative products that make taking your daily supplements enjoyable. Goli Nutrition's products are formulated with quality ingredients you can pronounce and flavors your taste buds will enjoy! At the core of it all, Goli Nutrition leads with purpose, attaining B Corp Certification for their Goli for Good initiatives. To purchase Goli products or for more information, please visit www.goli.com.

Media Contact:

goli@behrmanpr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Goli Nutrition) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goli Nutrition