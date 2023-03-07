Dr. Tana M. Session To Share Secrets of Gaining Momentum On DEIB at SXSW 2023, Austin Texas

Technique and framework around a leading Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging corporate strategy to be shared by Organizational Development & DEIB Strategist, Consultant, and Executive Coach, Dr. Tana M. Session.

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tana M. Session focuses on the return on investments of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB), she has been selected to speak at the SXSW Conference in Austin Texas on March 14, 2023, at 11 AM Central at JW Marriot, salon 2-4, under the Workplace Revolution track.

Many believe that DEIB should become less of a priority in 2023; however, Dr. Session believes in the opposite.

Today, corporate budgets for DEIB initiatives are expected to shrink and her topic on "Driving Diversity Forward With Data" is designed to demonstrate to attendees how leaders and employees can leverage employee feedback and data to drive change in the workplace. With talks of recession and changing markets, many executives and senior leaders believe that DEIB should become less of a priority; however, Dr. Session believes the complete opposite is true as DEIB continues to be of high importance to employees and potential new hires.

Dr. Tana M. Session is the CEO & Founder of TanaMSession.com, a certified Women Minority Business Enterprise (WMBE) with over 30 years of Human Resources experience. Dr. Session specializes in cultural engineering, facilitated experiences, and leadership & organizational development. She has spent 10 years as the top Human Resources executive for both domestic and international organizations where she led various change initiatives and up-leveled entire departments, including talent, systems, and infrastructure. She has partnered with hi-tech start-ups and fast-growth companies as well as McDonald's, Xerox, AmEx, Interscope Geffen A&M Records, Spotify, HOORAE, Mass Appeal, Madison Reed, Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, NASA and many other multi-national for-profit & not for profit organizations and government agencies. Her experience has enabled her to embed her passion for Diversity, Equality, Inclusion & Belonging in everything she develops and implements.

Dr. Session's book, Working While Black: A Woman's Guide To "Stop Being The Best Kept Secret ®" , was selected by SXSW to be featured as part of the 2023 bookstore showcase. She has also been invited by SXSW to host a book signing at the Austin Convention Center room 10C on Level 3 on March 14, 2023 from 1:00pm - 1:30 PM Central.

Dr. Tana M. Session is the official LinkedIn Learning expert for Diversity & Inclusion in Recruiting and Interviewing and was also recognized by Forbes as a "Next 1000" and a "Top Diversity & Inclusion Business Leader," and a "DEI Champion" by the National Diversity Council. Additionally, her business was recognized by Design Rush as a "Top 5 California Business Consulting Firm" and a "Top 10 California HR Outsourcing Company," and CORE Magazine/USA Today recognized her as "CORE 100 Most Influential Blacks Today" as of 2022. Dr. Session was also selected as the winner of the 2022 Los Angeles Awards in the category of Human Resource Consulting. Most recently, Dr. Session was recognized in LA Times' DEIBA business magazine for her long standing contributions and commitment to DEIB. Additionally, she has been recognized as a "Top Company Culture Consultant" by Fond.co, "Top Employer Branding Expert" by Eightfold.ai, and a Huffington Post "Top Female Expert to Follow."

