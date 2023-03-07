BurgerFi Toasts to St. Patrick's Day with New Mint Shake with Oreo®

Available for a limited time at participating locations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, introduces the new Mint Shake with Oreo® just in time to celebrate spring and St. Patrick's Day. Featuring BurgerFi's signature green color, this decadent dessert will be available at participating BurgerFi locations.

"A big part of BurgerFi's strategy is combining ingredients to create flavors that people will crave and love," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi. "This new shake is a play on the beloved mint-chip combination and we're confident it will become a fan favorite."

The sweet and minty flavor profile is a fun take on one of America's top three favorite ice cream flavors, Mint Chocolate Chip, based on BurgerFi's signature Cookies + Cream with Oreo® Custard Shake. This new, limited-time shake can be ordered in participating restaurants, via the BurgerFi App or online at BurgerFi.com, and is available for pick-up or delivery.

"In March because of St. Patrick's Day, guests are looking for fun ways to celebrate their love of green treats," says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi. "This was the perfect opportunity to revamp our Cookies + Cream with Oreo® Custard Shake and make it minty green."

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients. The "better-for-you" brand's menu has tasty options for its varied customer base including never frozen, All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives, Cage-Free Fi'ed Chicken Tenders and Sandwiches, and Frozen Custard Desserts.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality Wagyu Beef Blend Burgers, Antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings, Fresh, Hand-Cut Sides, and Frozen Custard Shakes and Concretes. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers' Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

