SiYi Intelligence Raises Nearly $15 Million in Series A Financing

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SiYi Intelligence, an intelligent rehabilitation solution provider, completed nearly 15 million US dollars in Series A financing. This round was led by Chengdu Bio-town Equity Investment Fund with participation from existing investor Tao Capital. The company plans to use the funding to accelerate the R&D of integration solutions for neurorehabilitation and build the digital rehabilitation service platform.

SiYi intelligence leadership team is composed of doctors and masters from Top universities such as Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Harbin Institute of Technology, and Jilin University; most of them have over 10 years of experience in the robotics, healthcare and rehabilitation industry. With industrial system thinking and multidisciplinary know-how, SiYi has innovated a series of professional rehabilitation robots for scientific research and clinical and family use. They have released worldwide hit product- SYREBO® soft robotic hand rehabilitation glove, EasyWalk exoskeleton walking suit for lower extremity augmentation, EEG-based assistive BCIs, and SYREBO® upper limb rehabilitation robot A2 for both clinical and home use.

To accelerate the implementation and verification of clinical rehabilitation theory, SiYi has carried out in-depth cooperation with Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Tohoku University in Japan, The Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital (RBH) in the UK, Manus Brescia Rehabilitation Center in Italy, Hongkong ShaTin Hospital and other international academic and medical institutions. By 2022, the company has over 30 authorized patents, over 50 registered trademarks, and more than 10 software copyrights. It has also been awarded as "National High-tech Enterprise", "Shanghai Patent Work Pilot Unit" and "Shanghai Pudong New Area Recognized Research and Development Institution".

"As an innovative enterprise focusing on rehabilitation robotics, we are aware of the existing social problems in the rehabilitation industry, such as the shortage of medical resources, the serious shortage of community and family rehabilitation resources, and the acceleration of population aging. Therefore, we uphold the vision of 'enabling everyone to enjoy innovative rehabilitation services', to innovate professional rehabilitation robots that is affordable and effective for everyone. Fortunately, our products have entered over 3,000 medical units, serving millions of patients all over the world. It is also fortunate that we have met investors with similar ambitions, which help us accelerate the innovation and development of integrated solutions for neurological rehabilitation and build a digital rehabilitation service platform, so as to jointly boost the rehabilitation industry towards a more brilliant future." said Gavin Yin, founder & CEO of SiYi Intelligence.

"SiYi intelligence has a comprehensive team with rich experience in rehabilitation and robotic technology; they have a deep understanding of the industry and a wealth of patent achievement in the technical field. Their products have also reached a wide market. We look forward to SiYi launching more innovative rehabilitation products to provide more choices and better services for patients," said the investment team of Chengdu Bio-town Equity Investment Fund.

"With the hand rehabilitation service as the entry point, SiYi intelligence constantly extends its product line and services. Their integration rehabilitation platform covering the whole cycle of clinical, community and family has remarkable characteristics and industry differentiation," said Dafeng Zhang, the Chairman of Tao Capital. " We firmly believe in SiYi and keep investing in them. The rehabilitation system in China is undergoing a transformation, and SiYi has formed a new force in the industry by innovating technology and business models. In the future, we look forward to exploring a better future for the rehabilitation industry and creating stronger social value together with SiYi Intelligence."

About SiYi Intelligence

Established in 2017, SiYi Intelligence specializes in the design, development and commercialization of cutting-edge solutions in rehabilitation. Leading in know-how and technology, SiYi offers best-in-class products and reliable services for both clinical and home/community use. Our portfolio includes SYREBO® soft robotic hand rehabilitation glove, EasyWalk exoskeleton walking suit for lower extremity augmentation, EEG-based assistive BCIs, and Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation devices and accessories, etc. Leveraging an extensive distribution network, our products have been marketed globally in over 80 countries and regions, serving a huge customer base of 3000 clinics and 50,000 households. Combining avantgarde technology, ease-of-use and affordability, SiYi is devoted to providing high performance rehabilitation products and making the innovative rehabilitation services available to all.

