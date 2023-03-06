Novavax to Participate in TD Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in TD Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference.
Conference Details:
Fireside Chat
Date:
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Time:
9:50 – 10:20 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST)
Location:
Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts
Moderator:
Georgi Yordanov, Equity Research Analyst – Biotechnology
Novavax participant:
John Trizzino, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business
Officer
Conference
Event:
Investor Meetings
Date:
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Recordings
A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the Events & presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days from the date of the conference.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
