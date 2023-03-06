Alpha Motor Corporation Releases Information About its Move Humanity® Brand and Vision

IRVINE, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) released today information about its company to raise awareness of its California-based Move Humanity® brand and vision.

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is a privately held U.S. automobile and mobility technology company based in Irvine, California. Alpha was founded by Edward Lee and Jada Lee.

Edward Lee is an award-winning American automotive designer with over 20 years of automotive industry experience and is credited as the lead inventor of the Lexus LC Flagship Luxury Coupe and Convertible (U.S. Patents D891989-S, D806609-S, D671458-S). Jada Lee is Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Alpha Motor Corporation and carries over 16 years of business and corporate law experience.

Alpha was founded in 2020 and initially self-funded until 2021 when convertibles notes were issued. The company achieved profitability in 2022. Alpha recently opened a Reg CF equity offering on StartEngine, a private investment platform regulated by the SEC.

In 2023, Alpha received The Certificate of Congressional Recognition from the United States House of Representatives for its technology patents and dedication to sustainable transportation. Alpha was also recognized as the "Electric Vehicle Manufacturer of the Year – California," by Corporate LiveWire Global Awards.

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. Following a successful market introduction in 2020 and backed by over 52,500 vehicle preorder indications, Alpha is advancing to pre-production vehicle development in 2023.

Alpha is backed by:

Patented Technology - Alpha has proprietary advantages in technology, design, and process enabling speed-to-market efficiency of award-winning EV designs.

Strong Market Demand – Alpha has received over 52,500 vehicle preorder indications to date in addition to distribution agreements in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Experience And Ability to Execute - Alpha's automotive business proficiency comes from decades of experience at major corporations. Alpha has formed OEM-level strategic partnerships in the U.S. to efficiently develop and manufacture highly competitive EVs.

Alpha is led by automotive professionals working to commercialize its award-winning EV designs. Alpha's patented technology enables speed-to-market efficiency with an aim to manufacture for the EV mass market, which is expected to surpass US$1.5 trillion by 2030.

EV Revolution Led by Alpha

Leveraging award-winning designs alongside patented technology and production methods, Alpha is efficiently creating the next generation of electric vehicles to be equipped with quality performance that is enjoyable and accessible.

Alpha's multi-purpose vehicle system enables shared solutions to streamline EV development. Alpha's unique vehicle system includes dimensionally adjustable chassis, interchangeable power components, interchangeable interior components, interchangeable subsystem components, interchangeable user interface control system, interchangeable body modules enabling vehicle variants, and other patented methodologies, designs, and sustainable industrial practices.

The Alpha lineup encompasses multiple categories for the consumer market – including Utility, Sport, and Adventure Series vehicles. Alpha's patented modular vehicle system allows the company to rapidly create and develop a variety of EV solutions. Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles it believes the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

Green Economy Driven by EVs

On a global scale, gasoline-powered vehicles contribute massively to the deterioration of our planet's atmosphere and are not sustainable as we move towards a net zero green economy. Alpha believes that the electrification of cars is the way forward, offering significant savings in fuel, maintenance, and overall ownership costs, compared to gasoline vehicles. Alpha's vision to Move Humanity places focus on sustainability with an emphasis on the impact on consumers. Alpha is convinced that the decisions involving sustainability should consider accountability and values that stand the test of time.

In order to move the needle forward on mass adoption trends, it is Alpha's observation that the current market is lacking in stylish, affordable, and functional EV options, and the company is striving to fill the void.

The EV Advantage

Alpha's technology is backed by a level of experience and expertise that we believe is rare to the emerging EV industry. Alpha's Leadership and Advisory Board carries an impressive track record of scaling business growth for top EV companies including Tesla. They believe in Alpha's potential to become a highly influential brand and will further support the company to achieve significant milestones.

Through decades of automotive research and technical development, company founder, Edward Lee, a multi-award-winning American automotive designer, has worked with some of the world's most well-known automobile manufacturers including Toyota, Lexus, and Audi. Mr. Lee has been recognized by The Center for Leadership at CSU Fullerton for "Excellence in Executive Leadership in Innovation" and was named "Most Motivational Motor Vehicle Manufacturing Chairperson (USA)" by CEO Monthly.

Designed in California with U.S. Manufacturing Power

Since being introduced to the market, Alpha's designs have caught the attention of consumers and industry experts. In 2021, the company's Wolf Electric Truck was exhibited in concept form to the public at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles and has remained on display by popular demand until very recently. This exhibition marked the successful completion of Alpha's proof-of-concept stage generating over 9,600 initial preorder indications for Wolf Electric Truck series alone.

Combining proprietary technology, patented design, and a differentiated go-to-market strategy led by the company's most popular vehicles, Alpha believes it may be poised for international distribution with an end goal of streamlining mass market delivery starting in 2025. At present, the company is actively working towards mass production and is experiencing overwhelming demand, having received a total of over 52,500 vehicle preorder indications to date.

Alpha expects its total production capacity to swiftly fulfill market demand. Separately, Alpha has distribution agreements in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia for 3,150 cars annually, which is in addition to the 52,000 vehicle preorder indications by the direct consumers. That figure is expected to increase on a yearly basis and not representative of Alpha's projected total production capacity. The company also anticipates economic and capital advantages from lean manufacturing operations, tax credits, and government-backed incentives to boost EV sales.

Alpha has formed OEM-level strategic partnerships in the U.S. including UHI, which has a 406,000 sq. ft vehicle manufacturing plant based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Moreover, Alpha has secured multiple patents, which protects proprietary design, patented technology, and development process to streamline expansion. Alpha believes that this unique advantage may enable the company to swiftly fulfill market demand and gain market share.

Move Humanity Together!

From its early inception, Alpha has caught the attention of consumers and industry experts alike, winning awards for its designs and amassing substantial preorder demand. As the company moves to become a leader in the EV industry, Alpha plans to focus on successful commercialization and expansion well into the future with its diverse, differentiated, and accessible vehicle solutions.

Simply put, Alpha builds cars for the wellness of people and to bring focus to a greener economy. Alpha is a new American EV brand, producing some of the market's most in-demand electric vehicle solutions, and the company looks forward to Moving Humanity.

"Alpha Motor Corporation's vision to Move Humanity® provides anyone who wishes to contribute to furthering its goals with a growth opportunity, purpose to exert influence, and scintillating adventure to follow one's passion.

Creating a culture that positively reinforces giving recognition where it is due and bestowing responsibility where appropriate is essential to building a venture that will shape the way people are motivated and inspired. The underlying philosophy is intended to reward meaningful contributions, which consequently brings about remarkable innovations.

Personally, this journey provides a chance to listen, connect, inspire and lead by example. It affords us with the mandate to not only motivate others but to influence the way in which people are inspired.

I revere the opportunity to pave the way for the next generation and welcome the responsibility to make conscientious decisions that will touch the lives of many.

Success of Alpha Motor Corporation will hinge on its being authentic, respectful, encouraging and empowering in all of its endeavors. My aspiration for our company is to be able to transform the fundamental principles, which shall be fortified by accepting challenges, achieving milestones and extending purpose.

Our company is built on principles that will lead to its triumph and realization of its ambitions and is created by those who understand the significance of upholding such values.

We invite the world to experience what will indeed become evident to all," said Jada Lee, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

Automotive, Car Manufacturer, Mobility Technology

Private U.S. Corporation (Founders - Edward Lee, Jada Lee)

Edward Lee (Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer)

Founded 2020

9551 Irvine Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92618

2023 Certificate of Congressional Recognition Issued by The United States House of Representatives

2023 Electric Vehicle Manufacturer of the Year – California Issued by Corporate LiveWire Global Awards

