Major League Baseball Names FanDuel A New Official Sports Betting Partner in North America

New Partnership Gives FanDuel National Broadcast Integrations, Expanded Marketing Rights, and Provides Customers the Ability to Watch and Wager on MLB Games Via Sportsbook App and OTT Platform FanDuel+

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As fans eagerly await the return of baseball, Major League Baseball (MLB) and FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, today announced a multi-year partnership making its industry-leading sportsbook a co-exclusive Official Sports Betting Partner of MLB. FanDuel will have the right to use official MLB branding and category designations both in its products, including FanDuel's Sportsbook, Daily Fantasy and FanDuel Faceoff platforms and in its marketing campaigns. FanDuel has worked with Major League Baseball as an Authorized Gaming Operator of the league since 2019.

(PRNewswire)

Starting this season, FanDuel will bring fans' viewing and wagering experiences closer than ever before by streaming MLB.TV's Free Game of the Day through both FanDuel's sportsbook app and on FanDuel's OTT platform FanDuel+ (local blackout restrictions apply). The company will also have the right to use highlights both in product and as part of original programming on FanDuel TV. The partnership will also create new opportunities for MLB and FanDuel to collaborate on projects for other sponsor partners of both FanDuel and MLB platforms, as well as to work together to bring consumers new sports betting product innovations to drive deeper fan engagement.

"As one of the top sportsbooks in America, FanDuel has been an industry leader in innovative fan engagement opportunities while also reminding them of the importance of doing it responsibly," said Kenny Gersh, MLB Executive Vice President, Media & Business Development. "These key priorities of unique fan engagement and responsible gambling align with our focus from the league level and make FanDuel a natural partner to collaborate with as an Official Sports Betting Partner."

"The baseball fan is one of the most engaged in all of sports, which is why we're delighted to be the new sports betting partner of Major League Baseball. Our team is eager to showcase FanDuel in nationally broadcast MLB games and help enhance game narratives and bring America's Pastime directly into our mobile app and OTT platform for fans to watch and wager," said Christian Genetski, President, FanDuel Group. "We're also very excited about the opportunity to work together with MLB on new betting product innovations that will give customers the opportunity to enhance their experience on every pitch from March until October."

FanDuel also believes it's critical to lead from the front on responsible gambling (RG) and safer play. FanDuel will continue these efforts through this in partnership with Major League Baseball. As part of this agreement, the two companies plan to drive greater advocacy and awareness of the importance of gambling responsibly. For more information on FanDuel Group and the commitment to responsible play please visit https://www.fanduel.com/playwell.

MLB is committed to ensuring that fans who choose to wager also have the tools and resources necessary to bet responsibly. As such, MLB is a partner to the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign to educate fans and broaden the league's responsible gaming efforts. MLB also has an expanded partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), serving as a Platinum Member and a part of the group's Leadership Circle.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com .

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Media Contact:

FanDuel Group / press@fanduel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FanDuel Group