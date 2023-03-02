JONATHAN SALAMA, CO-FOUNDER AND CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER OF TRANSFIX, APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

– Succeeds CEO & President Lily Shen who will continue to serve as a Transfix advisor during the transition –

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, Inc. ("Transfix"), the Intelligent Freight Platform™, today announced that co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Jonathan Salama, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company and will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. Departing CEO & President Lily Shen is stepping down after five years at the company.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Lily for her leadership and dedication over the past five years. During her tenure, Transfix has advanced its position as an industry leader and innovator, and is poised for a strong and successful future ahead," said Carmen Chang, General Partner and Head of Asia, NEA. "Jonathan's unique combination of technology and operations expertise makes him an ideal leader and the natural and strategic successor for the CEO role. We look forward to a continued partnership with Jonathan and the Transfix team."

"I'm excited to step into this new role and continue to drive the business forward," said Salama. "We will remain focused on the same shared mission that we've had since Day 1 - to build the world's most connected and intelligent freight platform. In this next phase of growth, we will continue to drive innovation and service offerings for our customers, as well as advance our dedication to sustainability and fostering a diverse and inclusive company. I thank Lily for all of her accomplishments and contributions over the years. She has been an invaluable partner and leader, and I wish her the very best in her next endeavor."

Since launch, Transfix has continued to shatter the traditional perceptions of freight brokerages, and built out a suite of new capabilities across the $800 billion trucking industry through technology. Prior to co-founding Transfix, Salama was an early addition to the core engineering team at Gilt Groupe, where he transitioned to a dynamic leadership role. At Gilt, he oversaw a team of engineers and built the backend architecture, which powered the company's software solutions. After Gilt, Salama worked in engineering at Cherry, an on-demand car wash startup that was later acquired by Lyft.

"It's been an honor leading Transfix," said Shen. "I could not be more proud of the advancements we have made, the growth we have driven, the impact we have had on our customers, carriers and the industry at large, and the team we have built. We continue to demonstrate the strength of our platform and resilience of our team day after day. Transfix is stronger than ever before and I'm looking forward to cheering on the team as they embark on this exciting new chapter."

Over her five years at Transfix, Shen drove the company's platform strategy and product offerings, and accelerated strategic partnerships, leading to record growth and market share. She advanced the company's brand positioning and commitment to sustainability, and built a strong and diverse leadership team, organization, and culture for the future growth of the company. Shen will be supporting the transition, effective immediately, and continuing on as an advisor to Salama and the company.

Transfix drives modern supply chain impact at scale with its Intelligent Freight Platform™. By combining enterprise-grade, machine-learning technology with intuitive software and dedicated supply chain experts, Transfix is enabling organizations to deliver with high performance and high reliability, drive long-term strategy and capacity planning, take empty miles off the road, and optimize their networks, at scale. Today, Transfix connects shippers to nearly 30,000 carriers with real-time, many-to-many freight matching and the visibility they need to make their supply chains more efficient and environmentally responsible.

